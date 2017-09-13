Women in Comms to Host Networking Events in Denver and London

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Women in Comms (WiC), Light Reading's initiative to provide information, networking, mentorship, access to jobs and support for women in the next-gen communications industry, is proud to announce it is hosting two additional networking events in 2017: a breakfast in Denver on September 28 and a luncheon in London on November 1.

These will be WiC's fourth events and panel discussions in both cities, and they promise to be the best yet. WiC will be hosting these free events along with its 38 member companies, including many of the leading telecom service providers, vendors and industry associations from across the globe.

In Denver, after networking over breakfast, esteemed panelists will be tackling the topic of what's gone wrong in the tech industry lately and looking at women's role in the field. They will seek to answer the question of why women should still be enthusiastic about the tech industry despite all the negativity and how to build lasting, thriving careers here.

Featured speakers include:

Sara Baack, Chief Marketing Officer, Equinix

Randy Levensalor, Leading Member, Network Virtualization Team, CableLabs

Jacqueline Ros, Co-Founder and Chief Community Officer, Revolar.com

Jill Stark, Region President, Enterprise Sales, Sprint

Tom Anshutz, Distinguished Member, Technical Staff, AT&T





Across the pond in London, WiC will be tackling the important topic of "why male allies matter," and inviting men to join in the conversation on how they can help make the workplace better for everyone.

Featured speakers include:

Carolyn Dawson, Managing Director, TMT, Knect365, Informa

Catherine Michel, CTO, Sigma Systems





"Following on the success of our one-day conference in Austin last spring, we are excited to keep the momentum going with incredible speakers in two great cities," said WiC Director Sarah Thomas. "There's never been a bigger spotlight cast on women in the tech industry, and these events are an important way to keep the conversation moving forward and, most importantly, spark real, lasting change."

WiC is supported by founding partner Intel and now counts 38 members, including Cisco, Informa, Sigma Systems, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, Comcast and many more.

Both WiC events are free for all women and men in the telecommunications, STEM and IT fields to attend and will include a meal, networking, opening remarks and a panel discussion.

For a full agenda of the September 28 breakfast in Denver and to register, visit this link. To learn more about the co-located NFV & Carrier SDN conference, please visit this link.

For a full agenda of the November 1 luncheon in London and to register, visit this link. To learn more about the co-located OSS in the Era of SDN & NFV conference, please visit this link.

For more information and to join Women in Comms or be considered to speak at either event, please contact WiC Director Sarah Thomas at thomas@lightreading.com or 913-486-9358.

About Women in Comms

Women in Comms is a Light Reading initiative with support from the largest comms companies across the globe. The organization focuses on providing information, networking, mentorship, access to jobs and support for women in the next-gen communications industry with the ultimate goals of empowering women, championing change and redressing the industry's gender imbalance.