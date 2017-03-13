Women In Consulting (WIC) Names 2017 Board of Directors -- Ellen Grace Henson is New President

Long-Established Bay Area Organization Provides Networking and Education Programs for Female Consultants and Business Owners

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Women In Consulting (WIC), a collaborative community of professional female consultants and business owners across the Bay Area, announced its 2017 Board of Directors. Ellen Grace Henson takes over the two year role of President.

WIC, now in its 19th year, supports members in building strong businesses through a variety of educational, mentoring and networking programs. The organization offers monthly meetings with highly regarded speakers throughout the Bay Area while the online community shares everything from best practices, consulting leads and technical assistance to professional recommendations and productivity tools. WIC also offers a tailored mentoring program -- its popular Mastermind groups -- plus discounts through its partners.

The Board provides strategic and tactical direction for the organization, working with a team of volunteers to drive the various programs on offer.

"Our members represent a diverse and highly experienced collection of independent business owners and consultants, who actively share and learn from each other. We are all focused on building our own businesses while helping others succeed," explains Ellen Grace Henson, incoming President of WIC. "In 2017 we plan to amplify that collaboration, as we build on the value of membership for existing and new members."

The 2017 WIC Board of Directors consists of the following individuals:

President, Ellen Grace Henson

Ellen is the 2017 President of WIC, guiding its strategic direction and success. She is also the director of programs, responsible for planning and recruiting speakers for the WIC monthly general meetings. She is Managing Director and Founder of Marketing Mechanics, and has been working in product management since the mid-'90s and consulting for 15 years. A thought leader with experience across multiple markets and technologies, Ellen Grace brings a unique combination of analysis and creativity to business and product strategy, market and customer insight, product-delivery process design, and aligning cross-functional teams to deliver high levels of customer satisfaction and strong business results.

Corporate Secretary, Katherine Van Diepen

Katherine continues her second year as WIC's corporate secretary, responsible for the management of WIC secretarial duties. She is the CEO of digital marketing agency Surfwoman, LLC and has over 20 years of strategic sales and marketing leadership.

Past President, Deb Siegle

Deb has held numerous leadership positions with WIC, as President, vice president of membership, and director of strategic audiences, heading up WIC's Leaders' Network, a role she held for six years. The principal of Strategic Marketing Solutions, she is an astute marketing leader, problem solver and communicator who is an authority in market research, strategy, and customer loyalty and experience.

Vice President of Marketing, Ann O'Leary

Ann leads all efforts around the promotion and communication of the WIC mission and activities. Ann is an experienced marketing communications professional, with particular focus on the software and services sector, working for major name companies in Silicon Valley to early stage companies and agencies.

Director of Finance, Candis J Lipe

Candis manages the finances of WIC. She owns and operates Adminologist.com, a service company that provides onsite or offsite contract administrative support.

Director of Sponsorship and Partnerships, Angel Rampy

Angel is a returning board member, leading sponsorship and partnership opportunities for WIC. She has served as a satellite director and co-hosts the South Bay WIC meetings. As founder of Success through Learning, Angel specializes in coaching and training technical and foreign-born professionals.

Director of Education and Mentorship Programs, Michele Molitor

Michele is new to the board and is responsible for the Education and Mentorship programs at WIC and also serves as the East Bay Satellite co-chair. Michele is the CEO of Nectar Consulting, Inc. and is a nationally recognized speaker, certified executive coach and consultant.

Director of Social Media, Nancy Nelson

Nancy is a returning board member, leading the team responsible for WIC's social media presence across all channels, including WIC's blog. She is the principal of HRProse, LLC, an HR consultancy dedicated to building HR policies and practices that work for small businesses.

For more information on joining, please visit http://bit.ly/2m1RVyh for full details. WIC also offers sponsorship and partnership opportunities for those organizations interested in reaching this professional network of Bay Area women-owned businesses.

About Women In Consulting

