Women in the Boardroom Announces 2017 Annual Board Assembly

More than 125 corporate executives are expected to attend

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Women in the Boardroom (WIB), a leading global organization committed to advancing women in the workplace and into corporate boardrooms, will host its Annual Board Assembly in New York on October 11, 2017. The Annual Board Assembly is an exclusive networking event that connects senior-level executive women seeking corporate board opportunities with board experts, recruiters, directors, influencers, and connectors.

"The Assembly is a unique opportunity for our board-ready members to connect with a network of supporters that can help them pursue corporate board opportunities," said Sheila Ronning, Founder and CEO of Women in the Boardroom. "Moreover," she added, "the combination of small structured groups and social networking at the Assembly is designed to provide the VIP attendees with valuable board connections."

Commenting on last year's event, Orville G. Aarons, President of Catskill Hudson Bank, said, "I know of no other organization whose membership is made up of as many motivated, high-caliber executives that have the desire and potential to add significant value to corporate boards. WIB and its members are definitely a force to be reckoned with."

All VIP members of WIB are invited to the Assembly, which is just one of the networking opportunities available. WIB also connects VIP members to board contacts through the Matchmaking Program and board opening notifications. Earlier this year, WIB reached a milestone in its 15-year history: its 125th corporate board seat opening. Another metric of WIB's growth is that a record 43% of VIP members are experienced corporate directors. In recognition of this growth, WIB recently re-designed its website to reflect its strong position, added many new features and more information for visitors.

The Assembly will be held at Deloitte LLP on the 40th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza (between Fifth and Sixth Avenues) in New York at 3 p.m. Visit WIB to learn more about becoming a VIP member.

About Women in the Boardroom:

Women in the Boardroom (WIB) is committed to translating the intellect, skills and expertise of their members into inaugural or additional powerful corporate director roles. They do this by ensuring their members have a board portfolio that highlights their skill set for board positioning and teaching them how to network their way to a corporate board seat. Other WIB offerings designed to connect their members with board contacts include WIB's Matchmaking Program, board opening notifications and exclusive invites to events such as the Annual Board Assembly. Senior-level executive women are encouraged to join as a member of WIB to accelerate their path into the corporate boardroom. As one of the top board experts in the US, Sheila Ronning, Founder and CEO of WIB, is frequently invited to speak on topics such as finding out if corporate board service is right for you, networking your way into a corporate board seat, authentic leadership and entrepreneurialism.