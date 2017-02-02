Women in Work Conference launches at UCalgary

Arlene Dickinson to keynote at inaugural workplace equality conference

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Local businesswoman and philanthropist, Arlene Dickinson, will be the keynote speaker at the inaugural University of Calgary Career Services Women in Work Conference, running March 6 - 9.

Women in Work (WIW) is a four-day celebration of diversity, equality and inclusion in the workplace. Daily workshops, panel discussions, and roundtables will bring students and industry professionals together to talk about the importance of gender equality in the workplace.

"We're pleased to invite Arlene Dickinson, CEO of Venture Communications, to share her experiences as a pioneer in entrepreneurship and a leader for gender equality," said Garrett Beatty, one of the lead organizers of the conference and an employer relations specialist with University of Calgary Career Services.

Held in conjunction with International Women's Day, WIW will feature a series of events to inspire and empower women to reach their personal and professional goals.

"Attending Women in Work will provide students with the opportunity to build their professional network while learning from women who have successfully navigated challenges in their own career path," said Beatty.

There will be multiple opportunities for students to connect with professionals in their field of study while attending sessions such as Women in Law, Women in Business, or Women in Energy. Sessions will also be offered on general topics such as The Power of Mentorship, Women in Leadership or Multicultural Women Perspectives.

"Women in Work is part of our Workplace Inclusion Series, which was developed to address the importance of creating and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace," said Jennifer Quin, senior director of student services.

WIW is about empowerment, but also shines a light on the challenges that women can and do still face in their professional lives.

"Women still face many barriers throughout their careers and we hope Women in Work will empower students to follow their career aspirations and inspire them to become leaders," said Quin.

The WIW kick-off keynote celebration with Arlene Dickinson and the HerStory PechaKucha event are both open to the public.

Find out more about Women in Work at ucalgary.ca/careers/wiw.

About the University of Calgary

The University of Calgary is making tremendous progress on its journey to become one of Canada's top five research universities, where research and innovative teaching go hand in hand, and where we fully engage the communities we both serve and lead. This strategy is called Eyes High, inspired by the university's Gaelic motto, which translates as 'I will lift up my eyes.'

For more information, visit ucalgary.ca. Stay up to date with University of Calgary news headlines on Twitter @UCalgary. For details on faculties and how to reach experts go to our media centre at ucalgary.ca/news/media.