Women who run the world; discover the glass-ceiling breakers in the latest issue of World Finance

LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwired - Oct. 6, 2017) - The musician Beyoncé once sang: "Who run the world? Girls!"

And it certainly seems that way from the latest issue of World Finance.

In this new edition, its writers look at the legacy of women all over the world, in some of the most competitive industries.

One individual who has made remarkable changes within the financial sector is Ana Botín, Executive Chairman of Santander Group.

She has been described as the most powerful woman in banking, even in spite of wanting to work in journalism when she first started her career. With Botín at the helm, the market capitalisation of Santander now stands at $89.4bn and the bank has more than 100 million customers worldwide.

Laura French delves into the story of this leader's incredible performance.

World Finance also looks at the past, present and future of Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

For all of her life, Lagarde has been a pioneer in economics - and an inspiration to others looking to enter male-dominated sectors. World Finance explains how with resistance, endurance and intelligence, Lagarde has led the world through financial crisis, and become such a renowned figure.

Also in this issue, Elizabeth Matsangou asks an important question about marriage.

Is it worth it, any more? Financially, that is.

Divorce can be extremely pricey, but more and more research indicates that marriage yields great rewards. In fact, married people in their 20s, 30s and 40s grow their wealth by 14 percent for each year of partnership, according to recent data.

Discover how marriage can improve one's fortunes in the latest issue of World Finance.

In the rest of the magazine, Lujan Scarpinelli looks at Donald Trump's performance, which has not been as catastrophic on economic markets as many predicted.

There is also discussion on the financial performance of countries around the globe and the fascinating rise of green bonds.

