Woodfine Capital Projects Inc. Announces Offering of Common Shares

WOODFINE CAPITAL PROJECTS INC. (the "Corporation") plans to raise maximum gross proceeds of C$42 million from the sale of up to 2,100,000 common shares at C$20.00 per share by way of private placement to accredited investors.

The minimum subscription is C$10,000 for 500 shares, and the maximum subscription is C$150,000 for 7,500 shares. No minimum amount is required for a first closing. The offering is expected to be completed in one or more closings, with the first expected to occur on or before June 30, 2017.

Investors become party to the Corporation's unanimous shareholders agreement. The following are highlights of the agreement:

All shareholders in the Corporation hold common shares of the same class.

The management team does not receive share-based compensation.

Management team salaries are capped, and bonuses max out at 100% of salary.

The Corporation can only borrow so long as it maintains a 1.2 interest coverage ratio. It cannot pay out borrowed money as dividends.

The issue price of the 2,100,000 shares available for sale cannot be lowered without 90% shareholder approval.

The C-suite is prescribed, with officers and their duties outlined.

Wholly owned subsidiaries and their functions are prescribed.

The board of directors must include a majority of independents who are at arm's length from the Woodfine Group.

A quorum at board meetings requires a majority of independent directors.

Bank deposits and investment of free cash are restricted.

Non-compete agreements are required for senior management.

Target investors include entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The Corporation's audited year-end 2015 financial statements, investor presentation, and unanimous shareholders agreement are available on the Corporation's website.

A cash commission of 10% is payable to licensed agents who make sales of shares, and a referral fee of the same amount is payable, where permissible, to other persons who introduce purchasers of shares to the Corporation (except that no referral fee is payable to Peter M. Woodfine, his family members, and their associates).

Peter M. Woodfine has C$2.5 million invested in the Corporation and holds C$1.0 million in Woodfine Professional Centres Limited Partnership Units.

About Woodfine Capital Projects

Woodfine Capital Projects Inc. is a real estate investment company that originates limited partnerships (the "Woodfine LPs") that develop commercial real estate. Peter M. Woodfine and other members of the company have been involved in the procurement, construction, leasing, management, and syndication of commercial real estate in Western Canada since the early 1980s.

