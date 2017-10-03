Woodland Commissions Deadwood Midstream System In East Texas

Fully Commercial Phased 100 MMcfd Joule-Thomson Plant and Gathering System

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - On July 1, 2017, Woodland Midstream successfully completed and commenced full commercial operations of its Deadwood Midstream System located in Panola County, TX.

"Woodland is excited to provide a unique approach of enhanced midstream services and value creation to East Texas producers. Our success in permitting, designing and constructing a system of this scale within six months of contract execution speaks volumes to the capabilities of the Woodland team. We believe in the long-term growth potential of the East Texas and North Louisiana regions, and remain committed to this area as a focal point for our future investments," stated Richard Wright, President and CEO of Woodland.

Phase I of Deadwood includes a 60 MMcfd JT processing plant with liquids stabilization, low pressure and high pressure gathering, and a residue trunkline dedicated to a downstream market in the Carthage area. Phase II of Deadwood will add additional processing and compression capacity, expanding Deadwood to a 100 MMcfd facility. Phase II is expected to commence operations in the second half of 2018 based on contracted party and third party volume projections.

About Woodland Midstream, LLC

Woodland Midstream, headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, is a growth oriented midstream company focused on acquiring, developing, operating and optimizing natural gas and natural gas liquids infrastructure throughout Texas, North Louisiana and Oklahoma. Woodland currently owns and operates approximately 700 miles of gas gathering assets located throughout the East Texas and North Louisiana regions. Woodland is led by Richard Wright, Curtis Stevens and Houston Netherland and partnered with EIV Capital, LLC. For more information, please visit www.woodlandmidstream.com or contact Woodland at info@woodlandmidstream.com

About EIV Capital, LLC

Founded in 2009, EIV Capital is a Houston, TX based private equity firm specializing in providing growth equity to the energy industry. The firm's management has extensive experience leading and investing in successful companies across the energy value chain with a focus on midstream infrastructure and related services. For more information, please visit www.eivcapital.com.