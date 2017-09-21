Woodrose Ventures Corporation Announces Closing of Subscription Receipt Financing in connection with its Proposed Acquisition of Global Stem-Cell Biotechnology Company Novoheart Holdings Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 21, 2017) -

Woodrose Ventures Corporation (NEX:WRS.H) ("Woodrose" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering pursuant to which it has sold an aggregate of 14,300,000 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of CDN$0.50 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of $7,150,000 (the "Private Placement"). The closing of the Private Placement is a condition to closing of the share exchange agreement dated March 10, 2017 entered into by the Company, as amended by an amending agreement dated May 10, 2017 (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the shares of Novoheart Holdings Ltd. ("Novoheart") (the "Transaction"). The Transaction constitutes a "reverse take-over" of Woodrose in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

As previously announced, in connection with the Transaction, Woodrose is also proposing to complete a share consolidation (the "Consolidation") on the basis of 3.56878449 old common shares for each one new common share and will change its name to "Novoheart Holdings Inc". As herein, a "Resulting Issuer Share" means a common share of the Company following both the Consolidation and the proposed name change.

Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without payment of additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder, one common share of the Resulting Issuer upon receipt by the escrow agent of a satisfaction notice (the "Satisfaction Notice") from the Company and Novoheart, confirming that all conditions, approvals, undertakings and other matters necessary to complete the Transaction in accordance with the Agreement have been satisfied or waived at or before 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on September 29, 2017 (the "Deadline").

The Subscription Receipts (any the Resulting Issuer Share issued on exercise thereof) are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on January 21, 2018.

If the Satisfaction Notice is not provided on or before the Deadline, or the Company has provided notice to the escrow agent that the Transaction will not be completed by the Deadline (each case being a "Refund Event"), on the date of the Refund Event, the holders of the Subscription Receipts will be entitled to receive an amount equal to $0.50 for each Subscription Receipt held.

The Company expects that closing of the Transaction will occur on Wednesday, September 27, 2017. The parties to the Transaction will be making their final submission to the Exchange post-closing in connection with the Exchange's issuance of its final exchange bulletin (the "Final Exchange Bulletin") and the Company anticipates that the TSXV will issue their Final Exchange Bulletin by Friday, September 29, 2017 and that the Resulting Issuer Shares will commence trading as soon as possible after the issuance of the Final Exchange Bulletin under the symbol "NVH".

The Company has agreed that it will (i) pay certain finders (the "Finders") aggregate cash commissions of $486,018.40 (such amount being equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement from subscribers introduced to the Company by the relevant Finder); and (ii) issue to the Finders an aggregate of 972,037 share purchase warrants (each, a "Finders' Warrant") on closing of the Transaction. Each Finders' Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Resulting Issuer Share at a price of CDN$0.50 until the date that is 24 months from the date of the closing of the Transaction. The Finders' Warrants and any Resulting Issuer Shares issued pursuant to the exercise thereof will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from closing of the Transaction.

As disclosed in the Company's news release issued on March 10, 2017, the net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to finance investment in drug discovery and screening, establish commercial partnerships, expand the current laboratory, hire additional research and development team members and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

For further details regarding the Transaction please see the Company's news releases dated March 10, 2017 and May 10, 2017.

