Workamajig Publishes Content Marketing Guide

Industry Leader's New E-Book Is a Resource for Agencies Looking to Grow Their Content Strategies

ANTHEM, AZ--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Workamajig, the worldwide leader in integrated software for ad agencies and others in the creative and design industries, today announced it is publishing a guide to help agencies bolster their content marketing efforts. The e-book, Growing Your Content Marketing Agency: New Strategies for New Marketers, is available for free download at https://www.workamajig.com/lp-growing-your-content-marketing-agency-new-strategies.

Content marketing is increasingly becoming an important strategy to drive leads. More agencies are realizing that content can attract an audience to forward their own objectives. At its essence, content marketing is ensuring that customers are finding and receiving information they need when it's most desirable. Workamajig's new e-book details how content marketing differs from other agency marketing strategies, how growth with content marketing can be sustained, and how agencies can scale to maximize their content goals.

Among the guide's features:

Details of two key ways in which content marketing distinguishes itself from other marketing efforts

Four ways to grow content marketing services

Four scalability strategies to help agencies scale their content marketing efforts

"Content marketing is a growing field and not yet fully defined," says Ron Ause, Workamajig's Director of Marketing. "A content library is key to this strategy's success, but other objectives are important as well. Our new guide looks at content marketing from all angles and gives agencies actionable advice to take their content marketing strategies to the next level."

Agencies interested in learning more about Workamajig can request a demonstration by visiting http://www.workamajig.com/request-a-demo.

About Workamajig

Workamajig, one of the first Web-based, cloud-enabled project management systems, helps meet the transient needs and challenges faced by advertising agencies, design studios, in-house creative departments, and public relations firms to deliver results before deadline with available staff and resources. For more information, visit http://www.workamajig.com.

