Workamajig Publishes Finance Software Comparison Guide

ANTHEM, AZ--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Workamajig, the worldwide leader in integrated software for ad agencies and others in the creative and design industries, today announced it is publishing a guide to help creative agencies pick a finance software platform that will best suit their needs. The e-book, Finance Software Comparison for Agencies, is available for free download at https://www.workamajig.com/lp-a-guide-to-finance-software-comparison-for-agencies.

Finance software can be a tricky area to research. Many offerings are available: some specifically tailored toward agencies, and others presented as one-size-fits-all options. Surprisingly, some of the agency-geared solutions fall short in one or more critical areas. The key to determining what software fits best is to break down the evaluation process into manageable chunks. Workamajig's new e-book details steps and strategies to help with this process. Among the guide's features:

Agency-specific benefits of finance software

Five key features and capabilities of finance software

Comparison tips for choosing a platform

"Creative agencies have different requirements for finance software than other types of businesses," says Ron Ause, Workamajig's Director of Marketing. "Agencies should follow best practices when evaluating platforms so that the solution they choose will serve their needs and provide the best chance for success. Our new e-book details these best practices to help creative agencies reach a decision that will benefit them for years to come."

About Workamajig

Workamajig, one of the first Web-based, cloud-enabled project management systems, helps meet the transient needs and challenges faced by advertising agencies, design studios, in-house creative departments, and public relations firms to deliver results before deadline with available staff and resources. For more information, visit http://www.workamajig.com.

