Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Workday, Inc. ( NYSE : WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, plans to announce its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results after market close on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Workday's Investor Relations site. The replay of the webcast will be available for 45 days.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. More than 1,000 organizations, ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises, have selected Workday.

