Workday Announces Workday Rising 2017

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Workday, Inc. ( NYSE : WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced it will host Workday Rising from Oct. 9 - Oct. 12 at McCormick Place West in Chicago. Customers, prospective customers, partners, and employees will come together to collaborate and learn about how Workday helps organizations around the world achieve their growth objectives and go further together.

Workday Rising offers more than 500 learning opportunities including customer case studies, interactive courses, deep dive product demonstrations, and forums for customers to share best practices and ideas with each other. The event will provide attendees representing all levels of an organization with content and expert insights across the following six core areas: finance; human resources; technology; student administration; payroll and workforce management; and driving excellence and success with Workday, which is designed to help customers maximize Workday investments.

Executive Keynote and Product Strategy and Vision Keynotes to be Broadcast Live

The executive keynote address, hosted by Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri and Co-Founder and Chairman Dave Duffield, will be broadcast live and take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. CT.

In addition, product strategy and vision keynotes featuring Workday product executives and customers will be broadcast live and take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 during the following times:

10:45 a.m. CT: Workday Human Capital Management

1:00 p.m. CT: Workday Financial Management

2:30 p.m. CT: Workday Technology and Analytics

4:00 p.m. CT: Workday Payroll and Workforce Management

Please register online to join the live broadcasts. A replay of the executive keynote address and product strategy and vision keynotes will be posted to https://live.workday.com.

Workday Rising Sponsors and Exhibitors

Partners are an important part of Workday Rising and work closely with Workday to help customers achieve great business results. At the event, Workday will host an Innovation Exchange Expo where customers can meet a variety of services, software, and advisory partners to discuss their business goals and learn how to gain the most value possible from their Workday deployments.

Workday Services, Software, and Advisory Partner sponsors and exhibitors at Workday Rising include:

Titanium sponsors - Accenture, Deloitte Consulting LLP, IBM





Platinum sponsors - Alight Solutions, KPMG, Mercer, PwC





Gold sponsors - Adobe Systems Incorporated, ADP, Collaborative Solutions, DXC Technology, Huron, Kainos WorkSmart, OneSource Virtual, Sierra-Cedar, WiPro/Appirio





Signature sponsors - Accu-Time Systems, Achievers Solutions Inc., Ascend Software, Avalara, Beeline, Capgemini America, Inc., CareerBuilder, LLC., CEB, now Gartner, Ceridian, CIC Plus, CloudPay, CrossCountry Consulting, Dell Boomi, Dovetail Software, eQuest, First Advantage Services Corp., Globoforce, Hexaware, HireRight, Hyland Software, Icertis, Inc., Intecrowd, Kronos, Inc., Microsoft, Navigator, Neocase Software, NGA Human Resources, PeopleDoc, Phenom People, Safeguard World International, SnapLogic, Sterling Talent Solutions, Virgin Pulse, Xactly Corporation





Exhibitors - Accurate Background, Activpayroll Limited, Axion Health, Inc., Blackboard Transact/CashNet, Business Software, Inc., Centrify, Docusign, Entelo, General Information Services, goTransverse, HireVue, Incline Alchemy Information Services, Invisors, ISG (Information Services Group), Jitterbit, Kaba Workforce Solutions, LLC., Knowledge Source, Inc., LiveSafe, Inc., North Highland, Oakland Consulting Group, OneLogin, Precision Task Group, TopBloc, TurnKey Solutions, Workato, Workiva, ZK Technology LLC





