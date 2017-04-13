Workday Continues Momentum in Canada

Leading Medium and Large Enterprises including The ALDO Group, Bill Gosling Outsourcing, Hootsuite, and Sun Life Financial Continue to Choose and Drive Business Value With Workday

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - Workday, Inc. ( NYSE : WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced continued momentum with both medium and large enterprise customers across Canada. Organizations including AGF Management Limited, The ALDO Group, BDO, Bill Gosling Outsourcing, Hootsuite, SNC-Lavalin, SOTI, Sun Life Financial, and other leading brands have selected Workday to drive business growth.

"Companies of all sizes and from all industries across Canada are moving to the cloud for the flexibility to adapt to and evolve with dynamic market changes," said Chano Fernandez, executive vice president, global field operations, Workday. "With Workday, organizations have one system that delivers the kind of financial and workforce insights required to operate in a complex, competitive, and fast-paced business environment."

Workday's expanding customer community in Canada now includes:

AGF Management Limited, headquartered in Toronto, is a diversified global asset management firm with retail, institutional, alternative, and high-net-worth businesses.





The ALDO Group, headquartered in Montreal, is a world-leading creator and operator of desirable footwear and accessory brands.





BDO, headquartered in Toronto, is one of the largest national accounting and advisory partnerships in Canada.





Bill Gosling Outsourcing (originally operated as Allied International Credit), headquartered in Newmarket, Ontario, is a multinational customer communication solutions provider.





Hootsuite, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a widely-used social media management platform.





SNC-Lavalin, headquartered in Montreal, is one of the leading engineering and construction groups in the world and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure.





SOTI, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is the world's leading provider of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solutions.





Sun Life Financial, headquartered in Toronto, is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients.





With Workday, customers are equipped to:

Engage employees through a consumer-grade experience where they can easily access information and perform tasks on-the-go from a mobile device.





Avoid costly and time-consuming upgrades associated with legacy systems by leveraging continuous innovation from Workday's development on a single codeline delivered in the cloud.





Arm business leaders with instant, actionable data-driven insights to drive better and faster decisions.





Streamline and standardize HR operations and processes to free up time for HR staff to focus on strategic activities and initiatives.





Comments on the News

"Business agility is increasingly important to us as we continue to plan for the future, and Workday helps us deliver the financial and HR insights that not only create consistency across the organization but drive faster, more informed business decisions," said Joseph Fanutti, chief financial officer, Bill Gosling Outsourcing. "Workday's unified system has greatly impacted the way our business operates, and now contributes to our strategy as it relates to growth, expansion, and new opportunities for our clients and employees."

"At Sun Life, we're focused on empowering our people so they can grow their careers and focus on what matters most -- helping our clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives," said Carrie Blair, executive vice president and chief human resources & communications officer, Sun Life Financial. "With Workday's HR system, we can engage our employees around the world with programs and initiatives, provide real-time insights to enable quicker decision-making, and develop top talent to realize our ambition to be one of the best insurance companies and asset managers in the world."

