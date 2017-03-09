Workday Named a Best Company to Work For by Fortune

Employee-First Culture Fuels Workday's Success

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Workday, Inc. ( NYSE : WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that it has been named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year. Workday ranked #18 on this year's list, which recognizes U.S. companies with exceptional workplace cultures. Currently, Workday has more than 6,600 employees who have enabled the company to achieve a customer satisfaction rating of 97 percent.

Since day one, Workday has understood that a strong corporate culture would serve as the foundation for the company's success. In order to build a company that would revolutionize the enterprise software market, Workday's founders focused on recruiting, rewarding, and retaining the very best people. To do this meant fostering an employee-first culture where people are valued, heard, inspired, encouraged to bring their full selves to work, and most importantly committed to customer satisfaction.

"We firmly believe that a strong employee-first culture is the key to our success," said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and CEO, Workday. "Our culture empowers our employees to achieve their organizational objectives, give their personal best, and work together as a team -- ultimately defining who we are as a company and the customer experience we provide."

The recognition by Fortune follows other honors Workday has received as a top workplace in the U.S. and Europe in the past year:

Methodology

To identify the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, each year Fortune partners with Great Place to Work to conduct the most extensive employee survey in corporate America. The ranking is based on feedback from more than 232,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with more than 1,000 employees.

Winning a spot on this list indicates the company has distinguished itself from peers by creating a great place to work for employees -- measured and ranked through our analysis of the results of our Trust Index© survey and Culture Audit© questionnaire.

Through the Trust Index©, employees anonymously assess their workplace, including the honesty and quality of communication by managers, degree of support for employees' personal and professional lives and the authenticity of relationships with colleagues. Results from the survey are highly reliable, having a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of 5 percent or less. Companies' results on the Trust Index© survey are compared to peer organizations of like size and complexity. The Culture Audit© includes detailed questions about benefits, programs and practices.

