Workday to Equip Target with Cloud HR

Workday Human Capital Management to Empower Retailer with Tools and Insights to Enhance Team Member HR Experiences

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Workday, Inc. ( NYSE : WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Target Corp. ( NYSE : TGT) has chosen Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), including Workday Learning, Workday Payroll, and Workday Recruiting. Target will use Workday's unified system to streamline many of its HR operational processes and create a more intuitive user experience for its team members.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Target is the second largest discount retailer in the U.S. with more than 300,000 team members and about 1,800 stores nationwide. With Workday, Target will aim to:

Simplify operational tasks to free up time for team members to focus on key guest initiatives.

Gain greater visibility and insights for quicker, data-driven decision making that will support the company's growth and hiring efforts.

Personalize learning, training, and development for team members, so they are better empowered and equipped to take Target's guest experience to the next level.

Provide Target team members with a consumer-grade user experience where they can easily access relevant information as well as take action and perform HR tasks on a mobile device.

Comments on the News

"Target's team has always been our greatest asset and core to our legacy of exceptional guest service," said Steve Brophy, vice president, human resources, Target. "We believe Workday will help us harness the power of our team to further elevate Target's guest experience."

"Fortune 100 organizations like Target continue to choose Workday to provide a first-class HR experience for their employees," said Chano Fernandez, executive vice president, global field operations, Workday. "With Workday, Target will have the technology innovation and workforce insights needed to continually engage their people and support future hiring and growth goals."

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

