Workers at Bob Rumball Associations for the Deaf ratify new collective agreement

MILTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - 100 workers with the Bob Rumball Associations for the Deaf (BRAD) have ratified a new collective agreement. The workers, who are primarily support staff and counsellors, are represented by Local 4763 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 4763).

"The reality is that workers with BRAD still face a significant wage gap when compared to similar workforces in Ontario," said Dean Rousseau, president of CUPE Local 4763. "We were able to close that gap a little bit with this settlement, but there is still plenty of work to be done, both in terms of equity for our members and with the chronic underfunding of services for the Deaf in this province. We are committed to continuing that work."

The workers had been without a contract for more than a year. The newly ratified agreement will expire in 2019.