Workers at Wendy's vote to join UFCW Local 175

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Workers at the Wendy's fast food restaurant located on Memorial Ave in Thunder Bay voted overwhelmingly to join Local 175 of the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) yesterday.

The issues that brought the employees, who are mostly young workers, to seek Union representation with UFCW Local 175 ranged from poor workplace conditions to unfair scheduling practices, as well as workplace harassment and intimidation, and threats that their jobs would be replaced with temporary foreign workers.

"Workers in the fast food industry are often treated by their employers as disposable," said UFCW Local 175 President Shawn Haggerty. "Our Union welcomes these new Members and is proud of the bravery they've shown by choosing to unionize. It is a victory for them and sends a message across Ontario and Canada that fast food employees work hard and demand respect."

Now the Local Union will begin the process of negotiating a first collective agreement with the employer.

"We expect this employer to come to the table and bargain a fair agreement," said President Haggerty. "Any threat to the Members will not be tolerated by the Union and we will use all available resources at our disposal to support the Members at Wendy's to achieve their first collective agreement."

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 represents more than 70,000 Union members working across Ontario and is the leading Union for retail and commercial workers.