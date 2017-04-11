WorkHorse launches new labour management platform to simplify hiring practices across the agriculture industry

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - WorkHorse, an online hub to simplify labour management for the agriculture industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new platform today. With an innovative online platform, WorkHorse aims to help agriculture grow and prosper by providing a real solution to connecting people with the right jobs at the right time.

"We want to change the way work gets done in agriculture by matching talented labour from all over the world to the local jobs that need doing," says WorkHorse Founder Kristjan Hebert. "We have used technology in all other areas of agriculture, so why not use it for human resources too?"

Agriculture contributes significantly to the economy and can diversify and contribute more, but farmers need access to skilled labour in order to grow and survive. WorkHorse provides access to skilled labour by matching employees to qualified jobs. Based on the innovative technology of the platform, WorkHorse matches employers to the top people for the job.

"The labour shortage in Canadian agriculture is a big source of stress for the industry," says WorkHorse Co-Founder Morgan Knezacek. "The beauty of our platform is how it helps put the necessary human resources knowledge into the minds of its subscribers."

WorkHorse is farmer-designed and built to address the issue of farm labour shortages across the industry. The power of the platform puts complete control in the hands of the farmer and creates a community for the best local ag jobs with the power of global access.

For more information on WorkHorse or to sign up/subscribe and start building your profile, visit workhorsehub.ca.

About WorkHorse

WorkHorse enables farms and agribusinesses to reach their highest potential through innovative labour management solutions. We match qualified employees to agriculture jobs from top employers by aligning the right human potential - from field to management, for today and into the future - through a globally accessible, collaborative and innovative online hub. A community, a platform and agricultural hub; It's where work gets done. Connect with us online at workhorsehub.ca.