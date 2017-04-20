World Finance announces winners of 2017 Brokerage Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - There are very few industries that are as competitive, dynamic and challenging as broking currently is. With new technologies and no such thing as a 'safe bet' anymore, brokerages are finding themselves in a perpetual sink or swim situation. In such challenging times, identifying the best brokerages is more important than ever. In the World Finance Brokerage Awards 2017, World Finance has identified the best examples of broking in the world.

When it comes to picking stocks, the market is currently being assaulted on all fronts. The role of a trusted advisor is fading, as more companies offer simpler, cheaper and faster ways for the average person to build and manage a portfolio from home. At the other end are the robots; automated stock buying and selling algorithms are analysing information at a volume and speed that far eclipses what a human is capable of.

However, the last factor impacting brokerages may work to human brokers' advantage; the current state of global uncertainty has made the market fiercely unpredictable. Between the shock election of Donald Trump and the UK's decision to leave the European Union, stock markets globally have been had a wild ride. With both decisions likely to lead to many more surprises in the coming year, investors will begin turning to brokerages that are willing to defy the status quo and go beyond the obvious decisions. Only brokerages that can do this will thrive.

For the latest issue of World Finance, our expert panel of judges, with the assistance of our readers, have scanned the globe to uncover the world's best brokerages. The brokerages selected from the markets of Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America represent the best of the best, and are all very much deserving of accolade in the World Finance Brokerage Awards 2017.

