World Finance announces winners of 2017 Investment Management awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - July 3, 2017) - 2017 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for investment management, as the industry undergoes a transition amid climbing inflation rates and a shift towards greater fiscal spending. A rise in anti-globalisation sentiment and protectionist policies have also had a profound impact, leaving clients longing for a sense of reassurance from their investment managers.

Fortunately, there are some companies that have stepped up to the plate, offering confidence to their clients even amid such an unpredictably evolving landscape. In recognition of their achievements, the World Finance Investment Management Awards celebrate the industry's most resilient players, highlighting those that have surmounted challenges to achieve noteworthy success.

Looking to the months ahead, the investment management industry must keep a close watch on the spread of protectionism both in Europe and beyond. The ongoing Brexit negotiations and the mainstream support for France's far-right Marine Le Pen have shown investors that populist movements continue to hold political weight in Europe, even after the defeat of the National Front in the French Elections and Geert Wilders' loss in the Netherlands. With Brexit negotiations now finally underway, the investment market must prepare itself for any eventuality in terms of future European trade policies.

So far in 2017 we have also seen a growing divergence in monetary policy among different markets. The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates twice this year, and is on track for another rate hike before the year is out. The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan on the other hand are continuing with their monetary easing policies.

In order to provide clients with the stability that they seek, investment management firms must quickly adapt to these evolving conditions. Those that do are now making their way to the top of the industry, outshining their competitors by displaying a unique forward-thinking approach.

