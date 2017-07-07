World Finance announces winners of 2017 Pension Fund Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwired - July 7, 2017) - The pensions market is often overlooked in economic analyses, but the political upsets of the past twelve months have had a profound impact on this vital industry. Now more than ever, customers are demanding stability and security, forcing the pensions sector to rapidly adjust to a new, uncertain international business climate.

Though some have struggled to adapt, there are those that have done so with great proficiency - World Finance recognises those in its 2017 Pension Fund Awards.

As the world continues to acclimatise to new circumstances, economists have warned that inflation is likely to rise sharply in 2017. This is unwelcome news for the pensions market, as high inflation tends to erode the value of retirement income. With these high levels of inflation and low levels of interest on retirement incomes, 2017 is shaping up to be a challenging year for the pensions industry.

What's more, the market also faces the long-term pressures of a looming demographic crisis. Many of the world's largest economies are home to rapidly ageing populations, with fewer working age citizens for every older person. This places a significant strain on global pensions systems, as an ever-increasing number of retirees require state and private pensions, while there are comparatively fewer taxpayers to support them. As such, the industry is coming under intense pressure to ensure that pensions remain financially sustainable and workable as we look to the future.

Nonetheless, some resilient pension providers have managed to thrive despite the odds. The World Finance Pension Fund Awards 2017 celebrate the industry's most innovative players, highlighting those that have achieved strong results in spite of such a challenging climate.

