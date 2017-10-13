World Finance announces winners of 2017 Real Estate Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwired - Oct. 13, 2017) - Real estate has always been viewed as something of a safe haven in the investment world, and this has never been truer than in 2017. With economic, social and political uncertainty growing throughout the year, property offered some much needed stability. This doesn't mean, however, that it is an easy industry to be successful in. The winners of this year's World Finance Real Estate Awards have shown that embracing risk and innovation is the safest way of standing out from the competition.

Although the 2008 financial crisis has left a lasting memory, the real estate sector has shown remarkable strength throughout 2017. With many developers showing optimism in regards to global recovery efforts, there is a sense that the industry is moving towards a more sensible, disciplined age. Lessons from nine years ago appear to have been learnt.

Instead of gambling with cheap money, real estate developers are instead choosing to invest in technological innovation. Online marketplaces have led to the creation of more flexible leasing arrangements, while developments in virtual reality headsets promise to revolutionise property viewings. How this technology will disrupt and transform this well-established sector is difficult to predict, but agile players are not waiting around to find out.

For the latest issue of World Finance our team of researchers, in collaboration with our readers, have highlighted the best real estate developers that the industry has to offer. Their proven track record has done nothing to dull their thirst for success, making them worthy recipients of the 2017 World Finance Real Estate Awards.

To see the full list of this year's winners, pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available in print, on tablet and online now.

http://www.worldfinance.com/

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.