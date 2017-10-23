World Finance recognises Bankmed in double award win for 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwired - Oct. 23, 2017) - In recognition of Bankmed's achievements, World Finance magazine has granted it two distinct awards for 2017. Both awards, Best Banking Group, Lebanon and Best Retail Bank, Lebanon, commend the bank for its unwavering commitment to compliance, innovation and a customer-oriented service. They equally highlight its solid banking experience, which goes beyond 70 years.

Since 2007, World Finance has been identifying key players in the financial industry that continue to progress, pioneer, and consequently realise success. The magazine's judging panel boasts extensive expertise in financial and business journalism, and is supported by a research team that works round the clock to ensure that award recipients are the most deserving in their sector.

The World Finance Best Banking Group award recognises Bankmed's milestones, which have been achieved through the continuous growth of its various business lines in commercial and retail banking, wealth management, investment banking, microfinance and insurance. It also recognises the bank's steady growth in local and regional markets.

In recent years in particular, Bankmed has prudently expanded its geographic coverage, adding new branches to its network in an aim to access new markets and extend its various distribution channels. The award complements the success that Bankmed enjoys in terms of sustained growth, solid capital base and its ability to skilfully address clients' needs within a challenging operational environment.

The Best Retail Bank award recognises Bankmed's steadfast commitment to its clients, providing them with highly efficient financial solutions and personalised services that best meet their needs. It also demonstrates the bank's ongoing drive to adopt the latest technology, which in turn enables it to introduce creative products that deliver state-of-the-art services in the Lebanese market.

Headquartered in Beirut, Bankmed is renowned as one of the oldest financial institutions in the MENA region. Since its inception in 1944, Bankmed has been at the forefront of Lebanese banking, maintaining a prominent position as a leading, dynamic and socially responsible bank with a firm commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility.

The bank also enjoys a wide network across the Lebanese territory via a network of 66 branches, in addition to a strong international presence in Switzerland through a private bank, BankMed Suisse and in Turkey through a commercial bank, Turkland Bank (T-Bank). It is also present in Saudi Arabia via SaudiMed Investment Company, while having three branches in Iraq, one in Cyprus and one in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

To see a full list of this year's winners, pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available in print, online and on tablet now.

http://www.worldfinance.com/

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.