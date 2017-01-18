World Finer Foods Adds Silva Regal to Its Premium Family of Products

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Liberty Richter, a division of World Finer Foods, a leading supplier of specialty food, beverage and personal care products from around the world, announces today the addition of Silva Regal, maker of authentic Mediterranean lifestyle foods, to the Company's family of premium brands.

Founded in 1950 in Malaga, Spain, by the Silva family, Silva Regal creates fine quality products and traditional family recipes that feature the authentic flavors of Spain. From hand stuffed olives, to premium extra virgin olive oil to exquisite Spanish vinegars, Silva Regal offers distinctive flavors for everyday cooking or entertaining.

Silva Regal olives are harvested each year from Andalucía in southern Spain, ensuring consistently high quality olives every time. Silva offers traditional olives as well as unique new items like vermouth stuffed martini olives-perfect to create an instant martini when added to vodka or gin. Another Silva product sure to become a favorite is Sevillano Queen Olives -- a family recipe of olives stuffed with manchego cheese, blue cheese, and almonds.

Silva Regal premium extra virgin olive oils are bottled within five hours of the olive harvest, always first cold pressed and sealed to preserve freshness and aromas. The family recipes for Classic, Arbequina, and Manchego Cheese varieties are ideal for cooking, dressing or dipping.

"It is an honor to continue my family tradition of providing consumers with the authentic flavors of southern Spain, and we are pleased to partner with World Finer Foods which shares the same values and passion for sourcing unique and quality products from around the world," said Silva Regal President Lorenzo Silva. "As my late grandfather used to say, "Look for the finest produce you can find and offer the people your kindest price; they will always return to your table."

"The Silva Regal brand is a welcome addition to World Finer Foods lineup of premium food brands," said World Finer Foods CEO Susan Guerin. "We believe the Silva Regal focus on authenticity appeals to all cooks with an interest in cooking or entertaining with distinctive and unique flavors. The vermouth stuffed martini olives are the most unique I have ever tasted. The elegant packaging dresses up any table."

Join World Finer Foods at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco (January 22-24, 2017) at Booth # 846 to see and sample Silva Regal products. Lorenzo Silva Martos, President of Silva Regal, and Susan Guerin, World Finer Foods CEO, will be available for briefings at the show.

About Silva Regal

Silva Regal is built on a seven decade long family tradition of providing premium quality Spanish specialty foods. Silva Regal prides itself on importing the finest Spanish cuisine from the Andalusia region, known for its rich agriculture. All items in the line are made using traditional, homemade recipes and are produced using artisanal methods. For more information, please visit www.silvaregal.com

About World Finer Foods

World Finer Foods (WFF), based in Bloomfield, New Jersey, is a leading distributor of more than 1000 owned and third-party premium food, beverage and personal care products. A pioneer in marketing domestic and international products to American consumers since the 1940s, World Finer Foods offers consumers options for every taste and diet, and provides their clients with a team of dedicated best-in-class sales, marketing and logistical experts to grow their brands. For more information, please visit: www.worldfiner.com.

