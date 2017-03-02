World HRD Congress Selects ADP's Payroll Solutions for Two of its Top Human Resources Vendors Awards

ADP® Takes Top Honors for Best Payroll Outsourcing Partner and Best Payroll Software in India

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - The World HRD Congress, a leading HR event for businesses in Asia, has honored ADP's payroll solutions with two of its annual Human Resources Vendors awards: 'Best Payroll Outsourcing Partner' and 'Best Payroll Software'.

The vendors nominated were evaluated by the World HRD Congress' academic council and executive council, which includes senior leaders from the HR industry. Nominees were then graded on an overall scale to eliminate extreme scores and "normalize" results.

"We evaluated 208 HR technology vendors for various award categories this year and ADP stood out as the clear industry leader in providing payroll services to businesses in India both in an outsourcing model and with its cloud-based solutions," said Dr. R.L. Bhatia, founder of the World HRD Congress and World CSR Day.

"We are honored that our global payroll expertise has been recognized with these two awards from such a prestigious organization," said Charles Ferguson, president of ADP's Asia Pacific business. "ADP strives to deliver superior value to our clients, and we're pleased that our innovative SaaS products and global expertise are adding value to businesses in the region."

The awards ceremony was part of the 25th annual World HRD Congress event, where leaders from 13 countries convened to gain insights into such areas as strategic HR, training and development, learning, coaching, leadership, story-telling, organizational development, diversity and inclusion, design thinking and HR technology.

About ADP India

ADP India Pvt Ltd is a subsidiary of Automatic Data Processing, Inc., the world's largest provider of business outsourcing and human capital management solutions. ADP partners with organisations to manage their entire employee lifecycle effectively. ADP's solutions are backed with the latest technology, keeping in mind clients' continuous need for scalability, data security, disaster recovery and uninterrupted business continuity. ADP India Pvt Ltd is headquartered in Chennai and has over 1,200 clients in India. For more information, visit ADP.in.

About ADP ( NASDAQ : ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP's cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

ADP and the ADP logo are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. ADP A more human resource is a service mark of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2017 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media