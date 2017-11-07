World Innovation: CMA CGM confirms to Chinese shipyards group CSSC its choice to use liquefied natural gas to power its future 22,000 TEUs containerships

MARSEILLE, FRANCE--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) -

First shipping company in the world to equip its future giant containerships with engines using liquefied natural gas (LNG)

A technological innovation for a drastic reduction of polluting emissions

A Group firmly committed to the protection of the environment

On the occasion of the COP23 in Bonn (Germany), the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in maritime transport, confirms to the shipyards group China State Shipbuilding Corporation - (Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. shipyard and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd) its decision to equip its 9 future ships of 22,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit), to be delivered in 2020, with engines burning liquefied natural gas.

CMA CGM is becoming the first shipping company in the world to equip giant containerships with this type of motorisation, thus pursuing its firm commitment to the protection of the environment and to ocean conservation.

With this order by the CMA CGM Group, the Chinese shipyards group CSSC positions itself as a reference in the building of the most environment-friendly giant containerships.

A technological breakthrough for the environment

A real technological breakthrough for the protection of the environment, LNG allows for, compared to current ships using heavy fuel oil:

up to 25% less CO2

99% less sulphur emissions

99% less fine particles

85% less nitrogen oxides emissions

Moreover, the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), which measures a ship's environmental footprint, is improved by 20% compared to ships only propelled by fuel oil.

These containerships will be LNG-powered -- a few percent of marine gas oil will only be used for the ignition in the combustion chamber.

By choosing LNG, the CMA CGM Group goes beyond current and future regulations that limit the sulphur cap to 0.5% in 2020. The Group is also fully in line with the Paris Agreement and the ongoing discussions at the international level.

An innovative and ambitious group engaged in the protection of our planet

The CMA CGM Group is firmly committed to the reduction of its carbon footprint for the protection of the environment and the preservation of the oceans and biodiversity.

Between 2005 and 2015, the Group has reduced its CO2 emissions per container transported per kilometer by 50% and has set up an ambitious plan to further reduce its CO2 emissions by 30% between 2015 and 2025.

On the occasion of this important announcement, Rodolphe Saadé, CMA CGM Group CEO, stated: "We have made the bold decision to equip our future 22,000 TEUs vessels with a technology firmly focused on the protection of the environment. By choosing LNG, CMA CGM confirms its ambition to be a leading force in the industry in environmental protection by being a pioneer in innovative and eco-responsible technologies."

About CMA CGM

CMA CGM, founded by Jacques R. Saadé, is a leading worldwide shipping group.

Its 462 vessels call more than 420 ports in the world on all 5 continents. In 2016, they carried 15.6 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

Now headed by Rodolphe Saadé, CMA CGM enjoys a continuous growth and keeps innovating to offer its customers new maritime, terrestrial, and logistical solutions.

With a presence in 160 countries and through its 600 agencies network, the Group employs 29,000 people worldwide, including 2,400 in its headquarters in Marseille.

Follow the CMA CGM Group on

Twitter https://twitter.com/cmacgm

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/cmacgm

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAMAVVaqikbzeE3znzw6lVQ

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cma-cgm

Instagram http://instagram.com/cmacgm/

Blog http://www.cma-cgm-blog.com