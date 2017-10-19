World Leading Market Intelligence Agency Identifies NightFood Category As Key Global Trend for the Future

TARRYTOWN, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - NightFood Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : NGTF) a category leading, sleep-friendly, functional-food snack company is pleased to announce that the category NightFood is pioneering has been identified one of six "Key Global Food and Drink Trends" by the world's leading marketing intelligence agency -- Mintel.

In the independent report, titled "Food and Drink Trends 2017," Mintel, a global, industry leading provider of consumer market research, set out to identify key trends projected to impact the global food and drink market. Nighttime specific food and beverages were identified as one of the "most compelling and category changing" trends. The report specifically named NightFood products as an innovative solution for the projected global consumer demand for functional nighttime snacks.

"I'm not at all surprised that Mintel identified nighttime nutrition as one of its key trends for the coming years. IRI Worldwide has also published information pointing to the massive opportunity in nighttime specific snacking," commented NightFood CEO Sean Folkson. "Both of these consumer goods research giants have clearly identified nighttime nutrition as a key trend and market opportunity. We take this as powerful confirmation of our vision: the nighttime nutrition category is inevitable and will be a billion dollar category in the coming years."

Company CMO Peter Leighton added, "Although the Mintel report was released months ago, it was just brought to our attention this week. Learning that NightFood was mentioned by name in this independent report along with Kellogg's and Gatorade is an honor. We're the only company serving the mainstream consumer with snacks specifically formulated for the night snacking occasion, to satisfy unhealthy nighttime cravings in a sleep-friendly way."

As taken directly from the report: "Mintel's 2017 Global Food & Drink Trends are grounded in current consumer demands for healthy, convenient and trustworthy food and drink. The predictions were shaped by in-depth conversations with more than 60 of Mintel's global analysts to gain a comprehensive perspective on the momentum and forecast for food and drink in 2017 and the future. These analyst insights were further corroborated by Mintel's library of consumer research, global insight from Mintel Trends and the vast records kept by Mintel's Global New Products Database."

Folkson added, "NightFood's recent record-setting monthly sales numbers tell us we're on the right track to continue to lead this growing category in the coming years. With the partners and advisors we've been able to attract, and the financing relationships in place, we're expecting tremendous revenue growth over the next several months. In a few years, I believe consumers will look back at 2017 as the birth of nighttime nutrition in much the same way we look back at the late 1990's as the birth of energy drinks, the early 2000's as the birth of low-carb, and the mid 2000's as the birth of greek yogurt, energy shots, and coconut water. When the timing is right, a category can grow from nothing to seemingly being everywhere overnight."

NightFood was not involved in the research or any aspect of the preparation of the report. The Company was not aware at any time that Mintel was focusing on the nighttime nutrition opportunity or planning to identify NightFood by name. The Company first learned of this report months after it was made available to the public.

The report is currently available for public download on the Mintel website at http://www.mintel.com/global-food-and-drink-trends

NightFood ( OTCQB : NGTF), "The Nighttime Snack Company," is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. According to IRI Worldwide, 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $50B annually on nighttime snacks.

Currently, consumer's most popular choices are cookies, chips, ice cream, and candy. These options are generally understood to be unhealthy, and often contain ingredients and nutritional profiles that can impair sleep quality. NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes snacks formulated to help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way.

