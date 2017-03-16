World Nation Live Entertainment/Clearwave Telecommunications, Inc. -- Signs Super Urban Artist Kolly Dee

This is the very first artist signed exclusively to World Nation Live Entertainment Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Clearwave Telecommunications, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CWTC) and World Nation Live Entertainment, Inc. announced the signing of Nigerian R&B Sensation Kolly Dee.

Darryl Payne, President & CEO, says, "I feel Kolly Dee has all the tools to become an International superstar. Kolly's writing and singing ability gives our company a true talent in all facets."

Prince Nnamdi Adigwu, Managing Director Africa, says, "Kolly Dee's music possesses the originality that is missing in today's R&B. His music is coupled with top notch song writing skills. I'm excited to have brought this young and amazing artist to World Nation Live Entertainment Inc. We hope to break barriers and make history together."

"We at Podium Vybez are thrilled to be in partnership with the legendary Darryl Payne and World Nation Live Entertainment Inc. I am especially happy at the opportunity to take Kolly Dee global and showcase this talented artist to the world." Tochukwu Toks Young Umezulike

The first single and music video Addicted by Kolly Dee will be released in 30 days to national radio stations and social media outlets. Advance preview : Kolly Dee's Video

Clearwave Telecommunications, Inc. has requested a name change to World Nation Live Entertainment, Inc. A symbol change to be advised upon completion of appropriate filings with FINRA. We are currently in the process of catching up on all required outstanding reporting.

World Nation Live Entertainment acquires rights in the following categories: Music, Movie, Film Libraries, Radio Stations, TV Stations, Representation of Celebrities' Estates, and TV Show Rights.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expected industry patterns and other financial and business results that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this press release. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.