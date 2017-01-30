World premiere: Innovative and Effective Tinnitus Therapy in Signia Hearing Aids

PISCATAWAY, NJ--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) -

Signia offers the first hearing aids in the world to integrate Notch Therapy against tonal tinnitus, the most common form of tinnitus.

Tinnitus management, which usually includes wearing hearing aids, is the preferred treatment method for many hearing care professionals. Tonal tinnitus describes any pure-tone like whistling, ringing, or humming phantom sounds. New research shows that instead of using traditional noise therapy that treats the effects of tinnitus, spectral notching can treat tonal tinnitus from its anatomic source. The therapeutic effects of spectral notching can now be achieved by wearing Signia hearing aids featuring Notch Therapy.

Unlike traditional sound therapy that typically introduces another noise or sound to the patient, Notch Therapy is inaudible and works in the background to relieve the annoyance of tinnitus. This exclusive feature enables hearing care professionals to program hearing aids with a filtered "notch" centered at the pitch of the tinnitus, enhancing outside sounds while inhibiting the internal noise. This treatment complements other tinnitus therapy features already found in Signia primax™ hearing aids.

A double-blind study showed that when compared to control subjects who used hearing aid amplification alone, those who used hearing aids with the Notch Therapy activated showed a clear improvement in as few as three weeks and maintained the benefit past six months1.

Signia hearing aids provide relief for tinnitus patients with or without hearing loss. People with hearing loss can not only hear better with the hearing aids -- which alone can distract from the disturbing tinnitus noises and bring relief -- but they can do so even better than those with normal hearing in certain situations with competing ambient sounds2.

Unique in the world: Notch therapy in hearing aids

Integrating Notch Therapy makes Signia hearing aids the world's first and only hearing aids proven to be effective against tonal tinnitus, the most common form of this bothersome condition. Tinnitus can significantly impair quality of life, causing sleep disturbance, difficulty concentrating, emotional distress, and social isolation. While many sufferers respond well to conventional tinnitus therapy functions that combat the noise with static or fluctuating sounds, other patients prefer and respond better to a treatment like Notch Therapy, an approach that does not introduce any additional sounds.

How Notch Therapy works

During the hearing aid fitting, the hearing care professional identifies the pitch of the tinnitus sound, then activates a notch that matches the tinnitus pitch within the hearing aids. This strategically placed spectral notch works to suppress tinnitus at its neurological source without restricting good hearing and speech comprehension, and allows the brain to learn to disregard the tinnitus sound over time.

Fluctuating or static sounds also available

Notch Therapy complements a full range of Signia hearing aid treatment options that distract from tinnitus through the use of fluctuating or static sounds. The four types of fluctuating signals grouped under Ocean Waves are reminiscent of sounds of the sea. The Paradise Beach version was developed in collaboration with the world-renowned specialist in tinnitus therapy, Dr. Pawell J. Jastreboff, PhD, Visiting Professor at University College London. Alternately, five static therapy signals can be selected, such as White Noise or Pink Noise. These fluctuating and static signals take the listener's focus off the tinnitus sounds and provide effective relief, especially in situations with little or no ambient noise.

A comprehensive toolbox for managing tinnitus

Signia hearing aids offer the industry's most comprehensive technology against tinnitus. With three different tinnitus therapy strategies available, the hearing care professional can always find the ideal strategy to complement their chosen tinnitus therapy approach. Notch Therapy relegates tonal tinnitus into the background without generating any additional noise, allowing the patient to focus more easily on their daily activities. Ocean Wave and static sounds are also effective in taking the patient's mind off of tinnitus. And because the perceived strength of tinnitus can change, the hearing aid wearer can quickly and easily adjust the tinnitus function, along with the volume of the therapeutic signals, by using the free touchControl™ app (for iOS® and Android™) on their smartphone.

Tinnitus therapy features are available in all behind-the-ear (BTE) and in-the-ear hearing (ITE) aids on the primax platform, which also provide impressive sound quality and are clinically proven to reduce listening effort3.

1Powers, L., dos Santos, G.M, & Jons, C. (2016, September). Notch Therapy: A new approach to tinnitus treatment. AudiologyOnline, Article 18365

2Two independent clinical studies have shown that binax can even exceed normal hearing in certain challenging hearing situations (University of Northern Colorado, 2014; Oldenburg Hearing Center, 2013)

3Study at the University of Northern Colorado, 2015, testing the effectiveness of new features of the primax platform using ongoing collection and analysis of data via EEG while the study participants performed language tests. A significant reduction in hearing effort was demonstrated when the primax features SpeechMaster and EchoShield were activated.

About Sivantos Group

The business operations of the former Siemens AG hearing aid division have been incorporated in the Sivantos Group since early 2015. Sivantos can look back on more than 130 years of German engineering and countless global innovations. Today Sivantos is one of the leading manufacturers of hearing aids in the world.

Sivantos GmbH is a brand license holder of Siemens AG.

More information can be found at www.sivantos.de

