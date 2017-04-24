World Renowned Chocolatier Oded Brenner Signs with First Foods Group

"Max Brenner" Creator Set to Launch Cutting Edge Cacao Concept in Partnership with First Foods Group

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - First Foods Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : FIFG) (the "Company"), a current, SEC reporting Company with growing interests in the food and food service industry, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet with world renowned chocolatier and entrepreneur Oded Brenner to fully develop his new chocolate based retail concept.

The new venture will be jointly owned by First Foods Group and Brenner with initial plans to launch two flagship stores in New York City, as well as to immediately take advantage of several multi-unit international franchising opportunities. Brenner's previous chocolate concept quickly expanded to high profile locations on multiple continents before Brenner sold the company to Strauss Group, an Israeli conglomerate.

A media reel of Oded's myriad of television appearances on leading networks during his tenure at Max Brenner is available on YouTube here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rxj_PZEeERo

"We have been meticulously assembling a first-tier management team of unique and synergistic skill sets in anticipation of this watershed event for First Foods Group," said Company CEO, Harold Kestenbaum. "We now have the creative genius with a time tested portfolio of breakthrough successes and an amazing new concept ready to hit the ground running."

"I am ecstatic to partner with First Foods Group," stated Oded Brenner. "While the Company name is new, the leadership is proven at the highest levels, and I firmly believe we will make a significant impact in short order with a dynamic chocolate concept that will be unparalleled. I believe that cacao is truly a 'superfood' with untold health benefits, and our 'Blue Stripes Cacao Shops' will feature an amazing array of my new 100% cacao creations. Get ready!"

Brenner shot to fame after co-founding the international chocolate company Max Brenner which quickly grew to be a leading luxury brand. Oded's incomparable creations led to international acclaim and celebrity chef status.

About Oded Brenner

Oded Brenner is an internationally recognized chocolate visionary who previously founded Max Brenner, Chocolate by the Bald Man, and has been creating confectionary wonders and chocolate revolutions for the past two decades since debuting his first shop in Israel in the mid-1990s. Brenner, 48, is known by chocolate lovers around the world from Israel, Asia to Australia as the bald man. He resides in New York City.

About First Foods Group, Inc.:

First Foods Group, Inc. provides management services and funding options for new foodservice brands and menu concepts. First Foods Group, Inc. is also growing its own new concepts, both through proprietary development and through mergers, acquisitions, and licensing arrangements. First Foods Group has assembled a team of distinguished food service professionals with experience and success at the highest levels of the industry.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes", "belief", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "will", or "plans" to be uncertain and forward looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.