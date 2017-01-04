World-Renowned Marketing Influencer Jay Baer to Advise Insightpool

Leading marketing keynote speaker and New York Times best-selling author to share insights on strategic product and customer service initiatives

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - Insightpool, The Influencer Marketing Platform, today announced that Jay Baer, one of the world's most influential digital marketing experts, has joined its Board of Advisors.

Baer is the founder of Convince & Convert, a strategy consulting firm that helps prominent companies gain and retain customers through the smart intersection of technology, social media, and customer service. He has served as an active advisor to more than 700 companies since 1994, including Caterpillar, Nike, The United Nations and 34 of the FORTUNE 500, in addition to serving as an active venture capitalist and technology advisor. He is the world's most retweeted person by digital marketers and is a global keynote speaker.

At Insightpool, Baer will advise the company's strategic product and customer service initiatives. Baer's experience with both influencer marketing and social media provides expert advice for product innovation and industry growth.

"Influencer marketing presents an enormous opportunity for brands to tap into communities of people who can significantly impact consumer decisions," said Baer. "Insightpool's powerful influencer-marketing platform balances intelligent outreach and scale, so I'm excited to work closely with its team to drive future growth."

"Jay's unparalleled expertise at the intersection of marketing and technology will help us accelerate significantly the next chapter in our company's growth," said Devon Wijesinghe, CEO at Insightpool. "We're honored to have him join us as the newest member on our board of advisors."

About Insightpool

Insightpool, The Influencer Marketing Platform, leverages social data algorithms to identify relevant influencers and build authentic relationships with the world's most innovative brands. With billions of interactions happening on social media every day, Insightpool cuts through the social media noise and enables brands to uncover influential conversations and communities and bring them to life through a single influencer marketing platform. Insightpool works with the world's most innovative brands, from Home Depot and NBC Universal to Coca-Cola, Famous Footwear, Cox Communications, UPS, IHG and more. For more information, visit http://www.insightpool.com/.