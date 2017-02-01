World Tennis Icon Tomas Berdych Signs Global Sponsorship Contract to Be an Ebix Sports Ambassador

JOHNS CREEK, GA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Ebix, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, today announced a multiyear global partnership agreement with European Tomas Berdych, currently ranked #12 in the ATP world rankings. Berdych signed up to act as an Ebix, Inc. brand ambassador effective at the 2017 Australian Open that was held recently in Melbourne.

In addition to partnering with Ebix on customer engagement, advertising, social and marketing opportunities both on and off the court, Berdych will also wear an Ebix branded patch on his athletic apparel as part of the partnership agreement.

The decision to sponsor Czech born Tomas Berdych was driven by Ebix's growing stature as an international brand, and Berdych being a household name amongst people who follow tennis across the world. Ebix announced that it has also renewed its contract with the # 2 ranked American John Isner, to continue to serve as an Ebix sports ambassador.

Having finished 7 straight seasons in the Top 10 rankings in the world and having achieved a career high No. 4 ranking in May 2015, Berdych's accomplishments include leading the Czech Republic to two Davis Cup titles. Besides winning 13 ATP tour titles including the ATP Masters 1000 title at Paris, Berdych has qualified for the ATP Finals in 6 straight years. He has the distinction also of being one of the five active players including Roger Federer, Djokovic, Nadal and Murray to reach all the four Grand Slam Semi-finals.

"I am really excited to be working with a global services brand such as Ebix, as I play tennis around the world," said Tomas Berdych. "I look forward to a very successful partnership with Ebix and building on the successes I have achieved over the last decade."

"We are excited to have Tomas Berdych as an Ebix ambassador," said Robin Raina, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ebix. "Playing in an era that has no parallel with three of the most decorated players in history playing the game, Berdych has held his own by having the distinction of beating each of the top ranked players many times, in addition to leading his country to two Davis cup titles. He is one of the most consistent, talented and popular players on the ATP circuit, and he personifies the same winning attributes -- such as persistence, passion and performance -- that make Ebix the leading provider of insurance software services around the world."

About Ebix, Inc.

A leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, Ebix, Inc. provides end-to-end on-Demand solutions ranging from infrastructure exchanges, front end & back end enterprise systems, outsourced administrative & custom software development solutions, and risk compliance solutions for various entities involved in these industries.

With 40+ offices across Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore, the US and the UK, Ebix powers multiple exchanges across the world in the field of life, annuity, health and property & casualty insurance while conducting in excess of $100 billion in insurance premiums annually on its platforms. Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs hundreds of domain specific business and technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ebix.com