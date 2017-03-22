World Water Day -- Ten Reasons Why Wastewater Should Not Be "Wasted"

SOURCE: Lystek International, Inc.
CAMBRIDGE, ON--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - World Water Day is a great time to reflect on how fortunate those of us that have clean, safe, drinking water really are. Much of the world is not so lucky so it is critically important that we think about how we care for our precious, water resources.
While having quality drinking water is more appreciated than ever, wastewater is still often viewed as "waste." We are honored and excited to be part of a team that is working hard to change this perception with innovative, safe and efficient solutions for better use of wastewater resources.
Here are 10 good reasons why properly managed wastewater resources should not be wasted:
Lystek International Inc. is a leading provider of Thermal Hydrolysis solutions for the sustainable management of biosolids and organics. The multi-use, award-winning Lystek system reduces costs, volumes and GHG's by converting municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities into resource recovery centers. This is achieved by transforming organic waste streams into value-added products and services, such as the patented LysteMize® process for optimizing digester performance, reducing volumes and increasing biogas production; LysteGro®, a high-value, nutrient-rich biofertilizer and LysteCarb®, an alternative source of carbon for BNR systems.
For more information, please contact: Kevin LitwillerDirector of Marketing & Business Development Cell: 519.584.5437Office: 226.444.0186 x 106kevinl@lystek.com
