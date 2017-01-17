WorldatWork Announces Recipients of 2017 Seal of Distinction

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - WorldatWork, a nonprofit HR association and compensation authority, is proud to announce that a record 160 organizations have been awarded the prestigious Seal of Distinction. The Seal is a unique mark of excellence designed to identify organizations with a strong total rewards portfolio that delivers a positive workforce experience. All of the 2017 recipients will be recognized during the WorldatWork Total Rewards Conference & Exhibition, May 7-10, in Washington, D.C.

"We congratulate all of the recipients of the 2017 Seal of Distinction. These recipients represent a wide variety of industries from across the United States and Canada, and show that the total rewards model applies to employers and employees everywhere," stated Anne C. Ruddy, president and CEO of WorldatWork. "This year, we saw the highest number of applicants since the Seal of Distinction was created. I'm confident that this means an increasing number of companies are recognizing the importance of a workplace environment that benefits both the employer and employee."

Launched in 2012, the prestigious Seal of Distinction is awarded to companies that meet defined standards of workplace programs, policies and practices weighted on several factors, such as the complexity of implementation, required organizational resources, perceived breadth of access and overall level of commitment from leadership. Applicants are evaluated on:

• Health and wellness • Performance management • Pay for time not worked • Recognition • Unpaid time off • Development opportunities • Retirement • Caring for dependents • Perquisites • Culture initiatives and community involvement • Base pay • Financial wellness • Bonus programs • Workplace flexibility • Short-term incentives • Workforce experience • Long-term incentives

This year's recipients represent a range of industries, including education, finance, government, health, law, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. The 2017 list is evenly split between companies that are first-time Seal of Distinction recipients and prior awardees. In addition, 11 organizations have qualified every year since WorldatWork started presenting the Seal of Distinction in 2012.

"In recent years, we've added additional criteria to the defined standards for the Seal of Distinction, recognizing the evolving way total rewards professionals work to create a mutually beneficial work environment," said Alison Avalos, Senior Manager, Research and Certification at WorldatWork. "With a record level of recipients this year, I'm pleased to see our efforts to expand this recognition is working. Companies that receive this recognition show concrete evidence to their employees, competitors and the general public that they focus considerable attention on creating a positive work environment."

Complete list of 2017 Seal of Distinction recipients*:

Alabama District of Columbia Norton Lilly International, Inc. Advanced Medical Technology Association American Gas Association DC Water Calgary, Alberta Department of Transportation - Federal Aviation Administration University of Calgary Federal Reserve Board of Governors Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP Arkansas Hill+Knowlton Strategies USAble Life Raffa, P.C Summit Consulting LLC The George Washington University Arizona U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona U.S. Department of Agriculture Arizona State University The University of Arizona Florida Vantage West Credit Union AACSB International BayCare Health System British Columbia Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. University of the Fraser Valley Broward Health Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority/LYNX California Citizens Property Insurance Corporation ACI Specialty Benefits Seminole State College of Florida Actelion Pharmaceuticals US Addepar Georgia Foothill Family Alston & Bird LLP Fremont Bank Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Infoblox Inc. Emory University Intuit Inc. NCR Corporation Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) Sibley Heart Center Cardiology Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans SouthCrest Bank N.A. Professional Publications Inc. WellStar Health System Prologis UCLA Health and David Geffen School of Medicine Iowa University of California, Davis ITA Group, Inc. University of California, Irvine Principal Financial Group University of California San Diego Wells Enterprises Inc. Colorado Minnesota Otter Products LLC AgriBank Quantum Corporation AgStar Financial Services Amplifon Americas Connecticut LifeCare, Inc. Missouri Yale University City of Kansas City, Missouri KCP&L Illinois Nestle Purina PetCare Co. Feeding America University of Missouri System National Futures Association Veterans United Home Loans Northwestern University Riverside Healthcare Montana Sikich LLP Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co. P.C. StratEx Nebraska Indiana TD Ameritrade Old National Bancorp New Jersey Kansas BASF Corporation American Multi-Cinema Inc. Becton Dickinson CRP Industries Inc. Louisiana Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. LAMMICO KPMG LLP Prudential Financial Massachusetts Sanofi US Babson College The Electrochemical Society Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Globoforce Nevada Kronos Incorporated Renown Health Massachusetts Institute of Technology Progress Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. New York Mastercard Maryland Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Bon Secours Health System, Inc. MVP Health Care Campbell & CompanyMetLife NYU Langone Medical Center CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield On Deck Capital Inc. Continental Realty Corporation Ralph Lauren Frederick County Public Schools The YMCA of Greater Rochester Johns Hopkins University and Health System Marriott International North Carolina National Institutes of Health BlueCross and BlueShield of North Carolina

National Security Agency NC State University Target Community & Educational Services, Inc. Orange Water and Sewer Authority (OWASA) RTI International Michigan Volvo Group North America CSIG Holding Company Herman Miller Inc. Virginia Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital DRS Technologies Inc. MidMichigan Health George Mason University The Taubman Company M2 Strategy Inc. University of Michigan SC3 LLC Whirlpool Corporation Vencore Virginia Commonwealth University Ohio Washington G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc. Energy Northwest Medical Mutual of Ohio Providence Health & Services Paycor WE Communications Oklahoma Wisconsin Explorer Pipeline Runzheimer International Ontario *The state listing represents the location of the office from which The Co-operators the Seal of Distinction application was submitted. Many of these companies and countries have locations in Oregon multiple states and countries. Craft Brew Alliance Oregon State University Puppet Inc. The Standard Pennsylvania University of Pennsylvania Rhode Island Brown University Saskatchewan Saskatchewan Research Council Tennessee Smith Seckman Reid Inc. Texas Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority Children's Health City of Southlake Dell Inc. Disability Rights Texas Geokinetics Lloyd's Register Americas Inc. MOGAS Industries, Inc. Ryan, LLC Southwest Research Institute Texas Instruments Utah BambooHR Mountain America Credit Union O.C. Tanner Space Dynamics Laboratory

