January 17, 2017 10:22 ET

WorldatWork Announces Recipients of 2017 Seal of Distinction

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - WorldatWork, a nonprofit HR association and compensation authority, is proud to announce that a record 160 organizations have been awarded the prestigious Seal of Distinction. The Seal is a unique mark of excellence designed to identify organizations with a strong total rewards portfolio that delivers a positive workforce experience. All of the 2017 recipients will be recognized during the WorldatWork Total Rewards Conference & Exhibition, May 7-10, in Washington, D.C.

"We congratulate all of the recipients of the 2017 Seal of Distinction. These recipients represent a wide variety of industries from across the United States and Canada, and show that the total rewards model applies to employers and employees everywhere," stated Anne C. Ruddy, president and CEO of WorldatWork. "This year, we saw the highest number of applicants since the Seal of Distinction was created. I'm confident that this means an increasing number of companies are recognizing the importance of a workplace environment that benefits both the employer and employee."

Launched in 2012, the prestigious Seal of Distinction is awarded to companies that meet defined standards of workplace programs, policies and practices weighted on several factors, such as the complexity of implementation, required organizational resources, perceived breadth of access and overall level of commitment from leadership. Applicants are evaluated on:

  
• Health and wellness• Performance management
• Pay for time not worked• Recognition
• Unpaid time off• Development opportunities
• Retirement• Caring for dependents
• Perquisites• Culture initiatives and community involvement
• Base pay• Financial wellness
• Bonus programs• Workplace flexibility
• Short-term incentives• Workforce experience
• Long-term incentives 
  

This year's recipients represent a range of industries, including education, finance, government, health, law, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. The 2017 list is evenly split between companies that are first-time Seal of Distinction recipients and prior awardees. In addition, 11 organizations have qualified every year since WorldatWork started presenting the Seal of Distinction in 2012.

"In recent years, we've added additional criteria to the defined standards for the Seal of Distinction, recognizing the evolving way total rewards professionals work to create a mutually beneficial work environment," said Alison Avalos, Senior Manager, Research and Certification at WorldatWork. "With a record level of recipients this year, I'm pleased to see our efforts to expand this recognition is working. Companies that receive this recognition show concrete evidence to their employees, competitors and the general public that they focus considerable attention on creating a positive work environment."

Complete list of 2017 Seal of Distinction recipients*:

   
Alabama District of Columbia
Norton Lilly International, Inc. Advanced Medical Technology Association
  American Gas Association
  DC Water
Calgary, Alberta Department of Transportation - Federal Aviation Administration
University of Calgary Federal Reserve Board of Governors
  Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
  Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
Arkansas Hill+Knowlton Strategies
USAble Life Raffa, P.C
  Summit Consulting LLC
  The George Washington University
Arizona U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona U.S. Department of Agriculture
Arizona State University  
The University of Arizona Florida
Vantage West Credit Union AACSB International
  BayCare Health System
British Columbia Black Knight Financial Services, Inc.
University of the Fraser Valley Broward Health
  Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority/LYNX
California Citizens Property Insurance Corporation
ACI Specialty Benefits Seminole State College of Florida
Actelion Pharmaceuticals US  
Addepar Georgia
Foothill Family Alston & Bird LLP
Fremont Bank Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Infoblox Inc. Emory University
Intuit Inc. NCR Corporation
Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) Sibley Heart Center Cardiology
Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans SouthCrest Bank N.A.
Professional Publications Inc. WellStar Health System
Prologis  
UCLA Health and David Geffen School of Medicine Iowa
University of California, Davis ITA Group, Inc.
University of California, Irvine Principal Financial Group
University of California San Diego Wells Enterprises Inc.
   
Colorado Minnesota
Otter Products LLC AgriBank
Quantum Corporation AgStar Financial Services
  Amplifon Americas
Connecticut  
LifeCare, Inc. Missouri
Yale University City of Kansas City, Missouri
  KCP&L
Illinois Nestle Purina PetCare Co.
Feeding America University of Missouri System
National Futures Association Veterans United Home Loans
Northwestern University  
Riverside Healthcare Montana
Sikich LLP Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co. P.C.
StratEx  
  Nebraska
Indiana TD Ameritrade
Old National Bancorp  
  New Jersey
Kansas BASF Corporation
American Multi-Cinema Inc. Becton Dickinson
  CRP Industries Inc.
Louisiana Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.
LAMMICO KPMG LLP
  Prudential Financial
Massachusetts Sanofi US
Babson College The Electrochemical Society
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.  
Globoforce Nevada
Kronos Incorporated Renown Health
Massachusetts Institute of Technology Progress  
Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. New York
  Mastercard
Maryland Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Bon Secours Health System, Inc. MVP Health Care
Campbell & CompanyMetLife NYU Langone Medical Center
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield On Deck Capital Inc.
Continental Realty Corporation Ralph Lauren
Frederick County Public Schools The YMCA of Greater Rochester
Johns Hopkins University and Health System  
Marriott International North Carolina
National Institutes of Health BlueCross and BlueShield of North Carolina
National Security Agency NC State University
Target Community & Educational Services, Inc. Orange Water and Sewer Authority (OWASA)
  RTI International
Michigan Volvo Group North America
CSIG Holding Company  
Herman Miller Inc. Virginia
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital DRS Technologies Inc.
MidMichigan Health George Mason University
The Taubman Company M2 Strategy Inc.
University of Michigan SC3 LLC
Whirlpool Corporation Vencore
  Virginia Commonwealth University
   
Ohio Washington
G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc. Energy Northwest
Medical Mutual of Ohio Providence Health & Services
Paycor WE Communications
   
Oklahoma Wisconsin
Explorer Pipeline Runzheimer International
   
Ontario *The state listing represents the location of the office from which
The Co-operators the Seal of Distinction application was submitted. Many
  of these companies and countries have locations in
Oregon multiple states and countries.
Craft Brew Alliance  
Oregon State University  
Puppet Inc.  
The Standard  
   
Pennsylvania  
University of Pennsylvania  
   
Rhode Island  
Brown University  
   
Saskatchewan  
Saskatchewan Research Council  
   
Tennessee  
Smith Seckman Reid Inc.  
   
Texas  
Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority  
Children's Health  
City of Southlake  
Dell Inc.  
Disability Rights Texas  
Geokinetics  
Lloyd's Register Americas Inc.  
MOGAS Industries, Inc.  
Ryan, LLC  
Southwest Research Institute  
Texas Instruments  
   
Utah  
BambooHR  
Mountain America Credit Union  
O.C. Tanner  
Space Dynamics Laboratory  
   

About WorldatWork®
The Total Rewards Association
WorldatWork is a nonprofit human resources association and compensation authority for professionals and organizations focused on compensation, benefits and total rewards. It's our mission to empower professionals to become masters in their fields. We do so by providing thought leadership in total rewards disciplines from the world's most respected experts; ensuring access to timely, relevant content; and fostering an active community of total rewards practitioners and leaders.

WorldatWork has more than 70,000 members and subscribers worldwide; more than 80% of Fortune 500 companies employ a WorldatWork member. Founded in 1955, WorldatWork has offices in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Washington, D.C., and is affiliated with more than 70 human resources associations around the world.

