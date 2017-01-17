WorldatWork Announces Recipients of 2017 Seal of Distinction

|
|
|
|Alabama
|
|District of Columbia
|Norton Lilly International, Inc.
|
|Advanced Medical Technology Association
|
|
|American Gas Association
|
|
|DC Water
|Calgary, Alberta
|
|Department of Transportation - Federal Aviation Administration
|University of Calgary
|
|Federal Reserve Board of Governors
|
|
|Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
|
|
|Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
|Arkansas
|
|Hill+Knowlton Strategies
|USAble Life
|
|Raffa, P.C
|
|
|Summit Consulting LLC
|
|
|The George Washington University
|Arizona
|
|U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
|Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
|
|U.S. Department of Agriculture
|Arizona State University
|
|
|The University of Arizona
|
|Florida
|Vantage West Credit Union
|
|AACSB International
|
|
|BayCare Health System
|British Columbia
|
|Black Knight Financial Services, Inc.
|University of the Fraser Valley
|
|Broward Health
|
|
|Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority/LYNX
|California
|
|Citizens Property Insurance Corporation
|ACI Specialty Benefits
|
|Seminole State College of Florida
|Actelion Pharmaceuticals US
|
|
|Addepar
|
|Georgia
|Foothill Family
|
|Alston & Bird LLP
|Fremont Bank
|
|Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
|Infoblox Inc.
|
|Emory University
|Intuit Inc.
|
|NCR Corporation
|Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA)
|
|Sibley Heart Center Cardiology
|Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans
|
|SouthCrest Bank N.A.
|Professional Publications Inc.
|
|WellStar Health System
|Prologis
|
|
|UCLA Health and David Geffen School of Medicine
|
|Iowa
|University of California, Davis
|
|ITA Group, Inc.
|University of California, Irvine
|
|Principal Financial Group
|University of California San Diego
|
|Wells Enterprises Inc.
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|Minnesota
|Otter Products LLC
|
|AgriBank
|Quantum Corporation
|
|AgStar Financial Services
|
|
|Amplifon Americas
|Connecticut
|
|
|LifeCare, Inc.
|
|Missouri
|Yale University
|
|City of Kansas City, Missouri
|
|
|KCP&L
|Illinois
|
|Nestle Purina PetCare Co.
|Feeding America
|
|University of Missouri System
|National Futures Association
|
|Veterans United Home Loans
|Northwestern University
|
|
|Riverside Healthcare
|
|Montana
|Sikich LLP
|
|Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co. P.C.
|StratEx
|
|
|
|
|Nebraska
|Indiana
|
|TD Ameritrade
|Old National Bancorp
|
|
|
|
|New Jersey
|Kansas
|
|BASF Corporation
|American Multi-Cinema Inc.
|
|Becton Dickinson
|
|
|CRP Industries Inc.
|Louisiana
|
|Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|LAMMICO
|
|KPMG LLP
|
|
|Prudential Financial
|Massachusetts
|
|Sanofi US
|Babson College
|
|The Electrochemical Society
|Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.
|
|
|Globoforce
|
|Nevada
|Kronos Incorporated
|
|Renown Health
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology Progress
|
|
|Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
|New York
|
|
|Mastercard
|Maryland
|
|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
|Bon Secours Health System, Inc.
|
|MVP Health Care
|Campbell & CompanyMetLife
|
|NYU Langone Medical Center
|CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
|
|On Deck Capital Inc.
|Continental Realty Corporation
|
|Ralph Lauren
|Frederick County Public Schools
|
|The YMCA of Greater Rochester
|Johns Hopkins University and Health System
|
|
|Marriott International
|
|North Carolina
|National Institutes of Health
|
|BlueCross and BlueShield of North Carolina
|National Security Agency
|
|NC State University
|Target Community & Educational Services, Inc.
|
|Orange Water and Sewer Authority (OWASA)
|
|
|RTI International
|Michigan
|
|Volvo Group North America
|CSIG Holding Company
|
|
|Herman Miller Inc.
|
|Virginia
|Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
|
|DRS Technologies Inc.
|MidMichigan Health
|
|George Mason University
|The Taubman Company
|
|M2 Strategy Inc.
|University of Michigan
|
|SC3 LLC
|Whirlpool Corporation
|
|Vencore
|
|
|Virginia Commonwealth University
|
|
|
|Ohio
|
|Washington
|G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc.
|
|Energy Northwest
|Medical Mutual of Ohio
|
|Providence Health & Services
|Paycor
|
|WE Communications
|
|
|
|Oklahoma
|
|Wisconsin
|Explorer Pipeline
|
|Runzheimer International
|
|
|
|Ontario
|
|*The state listing represents the location of the office from which
|The Co-operators
|
|the Seal of Distinction application was submitted. Many
|
|
|of these companies and countries have locations in
|Oregon
|
|multiple states and countries.
|Craft Brew Alliance
|
|
|Oregon State University
|
|
|Puppet Inc.
|
|
|The Standard
|
|
|
|
|
|Pennsylvania
|
|
|University of Pennsylvania
|
|
|
|
|
|Rhode Island
|
|
|Brown University
|
|
|
|
|
|Saskatchewan
|
|
|Saskatchewan Research Council
|
|
|
|
|
|Tennessee
|
|
|Smith Seckman Reid Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority
|
|
|Children's Health
|
|
|City of Southlake
|
|
|Dell Inc.
|
|
|Disability Rights Texas
|
|
|Geokinetics
|
|
|Lloyd's Register Americas Inc.
|
|
|MOGAS Industries, Inc.
|
|
|Ryan, LLC
|
|
|Southwest Research Institute
|
|
|Texas Instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|Utah
|
|
|BambooHR
|
|
|Mountain America Credit Union
|
|
|O.C. Tanner
|
|
|Space Dynamics Laboratory
|
|
|
|
|