WorldatWork Names Scott Cawood as New President and CEO

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - WorldatWork, the total rewards association and compensation authority, announced today that its Board of Directors has selected Scott Cawood, M.S., Ed.D., SPHR to serve as the association's new president and CEO. He will succeed Anne Ruddy, CCP, CPCU, who has served as WorldatWork president and CEO for the past 17 years. Ruddy announced her plan to retire in April 2016 and will step down from the leadership role in June 2017.

In announcing his appointment, Lead Director Sara R. McAuley, CCP, said, "The WorldatWork Board of Directors is looking forward to welcoming Scott to our organization. His combination of deep business experience, energy, knowledge of best practices in talent management, and broad-based leadership capabilities make him exceptionally qualified to take on the next chapter of our strategy.

"We are eternally grateful to Anne for her dedication, wisdom and leadership during her career at WorldatWork. She has never wavered in her enthusiasm and vision for our profession, our careers and the future of work. She has built a highly capable team, ready to take the organization forward. While it goes without saying that she will be missed by all of us, Scott will take the organization to a new level."

Cawood joins WorldatWork from his most recent position as Global Leader, Organizational Effectiveness at W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., a global manufacturer with 10,000 employees. At Gore, he led the organizational efforts to achieve the enterprise strategy, including maximizing associate engagement and aligning the culture with critical business priorities.

Prior to W.L. Gore, Cawood was President of Synygy, a global compensation and sales software company. Before he assumed the leadership role at Synygy he served as its Chief Operations and People Officer. He also has held senior leadership positions at Revlon and the Great Place to Work Institute, which selects Fortune magazine's 100 Best Places to Work. Cawood holds an M.S. in education and Ed.D. in organization- and work-based learning from the University of Pennsylvania. He also is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR).

"I'm eager to join an organization that is so well poised to influence the daily experience of thousands of employees worldwide," Cawood said. "It's an exceptional honor, and I look forward to making even greater strides with the amazing team at WorldatWork."

Cawood will attend WorldatWork's 2017 Total Rewards Conference in Washington, D.C., May 7-10, and will officially join the association full time on May 15, 2017.

