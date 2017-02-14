World's Largest Internet Exchange DE-CIX: Growth set to continue

FRANKFURT, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - A new record for data traffic, 50 percent growth in 100 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a connected customer capacity of 22 Terabits: Unabated growth is a sign of the times at the largest Internet Exchange in the world, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. In the past year, DE-CIX -- the world's leading Internet Exchange operator -- has also continued to grow rapidly on the international front, and has expanded to a further five locations around the globe.

Daily life is no longer imaginable without the Internet. For the economy, it now counts as a basic resource, and with the burgeoning Industry 4.0, it is taking off even further. Demand grows from year to year -- a development that is reflected at the world's largest Internet Exchange, in Frankfurt (Germany). DE-CIX reports a new record traffic peak for last year of 5.6 Terabit/s. At the same time, the number of connected 100 Gigabit Ethernet ports grew by more than 50 percent, from 97 (2015) to 145, while the connected customer capacity increased to 22 Terabits. DE-CIX was also able to bring 114 new customers to the Frankfurt Exchange in 2016.

Increased international presence

DE-CIX has also expanded their Internet Exchange locations around the world, in order to do justice to the immense demand. While a new data center location was added to each of the existing Internet Exchanges in Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Istanbul, the new Internet Exchanges in Dallas and Madrid went live with two data center locations each. Internationally, 184 new customers were brought to the Exchanges, and the global connected customer capacity at the end of 2016 had reached a total of 25 Terabits.

CEO Harald A. Summa is pleased with the developments: "Last year, DE-CIX was not only able to enthrall new customers with our services, but we were also in the right place at the right time when we opened Dallas and Madrid, giving us two extremely fast-growing new locations. We can already foresee that the DE-CIX success story will continue to write itself in 2017."

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX provides premium Internet Exchange services and operates several carrier and data center neutral Exchanges. The company serves 1000+ carriers, ISPs and content networks from 60+ countries, including all leading international players in various metro markets in Europe, the Middle East and North America. With 5.6 Terabits per second of peak traffic, DE-CIX Frankfurt is the world's leading Internet Exchange. For more information, please visit www.de-cix.net.