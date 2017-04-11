Worldwide Release of AMD Ryzen 5 Desktop Processors for Gamers and Creators Marks Arrival of Market's Highest-Performance 6-Core Processor

Four AMD Ryzen 5 Processors with up to 87% more performance than Core i5 Bring Innovation and Efficiency to Millions More PC Users

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Following the global release of award-winning AMD Ryzen 7 desktop processors in March, AMD ( NASDAQ : AMD) today launched all four models of its new high-performance AMD Ryzen 5 desktop processor, introducing disruptive levels of compute performance at a variety of price points. AMD Ryzen 5 processors deliver immersive experiences and high performance innovation to gamers and creators worldwide, with up to 87% more performance when comparing the AMD Ryzen 5 1600X to the Intel flagship Core i5 model, the 7600K1. Featuring outstanding multitasking capabilities, AMD SenseMI Technology, and the powerful and efficient new "Zen" core architecture, AMD Ryzen 5 desktop processors adapt to individual needs with incredible responsiveness and performance.

"AMD Ryzen is a proven game-changer, ultimately bringing innovation and competition back across PC market segments, and we are excited to introduce the next tier of AMD Ryzen processors to the market today," said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group, AMD. "AMD Ryzen 5 revitalizes the mid-section of the desktop market, offering consumers excellent pricing while providing a smooth and impressive overall experience, whether for high-performance gaming or demanding applications."

Availability

Starting today there are two 6-core and two 4-core AMD Ryzen 5 models available, all featuring AMD simultaneous multithreading (SMT) technology. All AMD Ryzen processors support the new AM4 infrastructure, with motherboard designs already broadly available from top motherboard manufacturers.

Product Line Model Cores Threads Base Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (GHz) XFR Clock (GHz) Included Cooler TDP1 (Watts) Price, Sep (USD) AMD Ryzen 5 1600X 6 12 3.6 4.0

4.1 N/A 95

$249 AMD Ryzen 5 1600 6 12 3.2 3.6

3.7 Wraith Spire 65

$219 AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 4 8 3.5 3.7

3.9 Wraith Spire 65

$189 AMD Ryzen 5 1400 4 8 3.2 3.4

3.45 Wraith Stealth 65

$169

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X and 1600 models are designed for smooth gaming and broadcasting, and deliver true workstation-class performance in a new market segment. The 1600X and 1600 models are two of the highest-performing and lowest power 6-core desktop processors that consumers can buy, with 12 threads delivering a decisive advantage in multi-core processing capability in its price level.

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X and 1400 are designed for performance gaming and processing featuring 4 processor cores with 8 threads for high performance gaming and processing, with AMD SenseMI Technology to analyze and adapt to customer needs. To deliver the best gaming experience possible, the 1500X features up to 200MHz of XFR (extended frequency range) when used with superior cooling -- among the largest extended frequency ranges seen on an AMD Ryzen processor to date.

The Right Processor for Streamers

In the last five years, eSports has grown to be a global phenomenon on track to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2019. In turn, eSports has made broadcasting game footage a major trend, and with certain games being extremely CPU-intensive, simultaneous gaming and streaming is acknowledged to require a multi-threaded CPU design. For this rapidly growing audience of gamers, the AMD Ryzen 5 1600X processor, with 6 cores and 12 threads offers a highly accessible solution for high-quality 1080p/60 FPS/3500Kbps game streaming.

AMD Ryzen 5 Processor and Platform Availability

Availability for all four AMD Ryzen 5 models begins today at etailers around the world. All AMD Ryzen processors support the new AM4 infrastructure, with motherboard designs being produced from top ODMs. Announced at CES 2017, AMD and its motherboard partners already debuted a wide array of new motherboards from ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, and MSI, all built upon the following desktop chipsets for AMD Ryzen processors -- the X370, B350 and the A320. With the release of AMD Ryzen 5 processors, AMD motherboard partners are also highlighting the A320 chipset-based motherboards, specifically addressing the needs of mainstream PC gaming customers looking for a feature-rich, robust and affordable platform for gaming PCs, priced ranging from approximately $50USD SEP.

1. Testing by AMD Performance labs as of March 23, 2017 on the following systems: Socket AM4: Ryzen™ 5 1600X processor (6c12t), Ryzen™ 5 1500X processor (4c8t), Fatal1ty AB350 GAMING K4, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics adapter, 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2933 RAM, Samsung 850 PRO 512GB SSD, Windows 10 RS2 operating system, Graphics driver 21.21.13.7878. Socket 1151: Core i5-7600K processor (4c4t), Core i5-7500 processor (4c4t), B250 GAMING M3, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics adapter, 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-2400 RAM, Samsung 850 PRO 512GB SSD, Windows 10 RS2 operating system, Graphics driver 21.21.13.7878. The Core i5-7600K (4c/4t, $240 on Newegg.com as of March 3/2017) achieved a score of 662.7 in the Cinebench multi-thread test; a score of 179.5 in the Cinebench single-threaded test; a score of 1657.5 in the PoVRay nT test; a rating of 18043.5 MIPS in 7-Zip benchmark; and completed the handbrake 1080p h264 45Mbps to 1080 AppleTV3 test in 580 seconds. The Ryzen 5 1600X (6c/12t, $249 SEP) achieved a score of 1239.1 in the Cinebench multi-thread test; a score of 161.2 in the Cinebench single-threaded test; a score of 2582.7 in the PoVRay nT test; a rating of 31814.7 MIPS in 7-Zip benchmark; and completed the handbrake 1080p h264 45Mbps to 1080 AppleTV3 test in 344 seconds. The Core i5-7500 (4c/8t, $205 on Newegg.com as of March 3/2017) achieved a score of 596.6 in the Cinebench multi-thread test; a score of 161.9 in the Cinebench single-threaded test; a score of 1492.5 in the PoVRay nT test; a rating of 16280 MIPS in 7-Zip benchmark; and completed the handbrake 1080p h264 45Mbps to 1080 AppleTV3 test in 642 seconds. RZN-26