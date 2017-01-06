WOSB Sought to Repair and Service Hangar Doors at MICC-Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, KS--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - The Army Contracting Command MICC-Fort Riley released on Friday, January 6 a solicitation for a woman-owned small business that is interested in and capable of repairing and servicing hangar doors so that its Department of Public Works maintenance team can safely work on the doors in the future.

Interested contractors must be able to provide all personnel, equipment, supplies, facilities, transportation, tools, materials, supervision, and other items required to perform the work.

The North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code is 238290, with a corresponding Small Business Size Standard of $15 million. The Army intends to award a firm fixed-price for this project.

Contractors interested in this opportunity must e-mail Contract Specialist Hubert "Warren" Scipio at hubert.w.scipio.civ@mail.mil by no later than January 11 at 10 a.m. CST.

hubert.w.scipio.civ@mail.mil or Commercial Phone: 785.239.4073.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

