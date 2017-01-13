WOSB Sought to Restore Ravenna Arsenal Drop Zone

NEWTON FALLS, OH--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - The Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) on Friday, January 13, released a sources sought notice for a woman-owned small business to restore the drop zone at Ravenna Arsenal in Newton Falls, Ohio.

Interested contractors must be able to furnish all supervision, labor, materials, tools, equipment, apparatus, testing, and transportation required to complete the restoration, which includes restoring the water drainage system to prior condition, repairing driveways and culverts, regrading and seeding most of the 338 acres, and restoring the natural ditches throughout the area.

The AFRC anticipates the project to cost between $1 million and $5 million, and to take upward of one full year from the date it awards a contract, which it anticipates being a firm fixed-price contract. The NAICS Code is 237990, and the Size Standard is $36.5 million average annual receipts over the past three years.

The AFRC intends to issue the full solicitation on or about January 30, 2017, and all responses are due by no later than March 2, 2017.

Interested contractors must e-mail Contract Specialist Lori Jenkins at lori.jenkins.l@us.af.mil and Contracting Officer Joshua D. Indorf at Joshua.indorf.1@us.af.mil and register on the interested vendors list at FedBizOps.com.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

