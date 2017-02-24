Wow Unlimited Media Inc. Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - Wow Unlimited Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RNK.A) (TSX VENTURE: RNK.B) ("Wow Unlimited Media" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of the Steve Hendry to the Wow Unlimited Media Board of Directors. The board now includes: Steve Hendry, Kirstine Stewart, Marc Bertrand, Bob Ezrin, Fred Seibert, Michael Hirsh, and Craig Graham.

Steve Hendry is currently a Partner at Tang Media Partners LLC. He previously served as Executive Vice President, CFO and Senior Executive Vice President, Finance of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Inc. Steve was a Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee at Rainmaker Entertainment and is also a Visiting Professor at the Anderson School of Management at UCLA.

Kirstine Stewart currently serves as the Chief Strategy Officer at Diply. She has previously served as Vice President Media for Twitter in North America. During her term at Twitter she oversaw the social network's media activities across the United States and Canada and its partnerships in television, sports, gaming, talent, music, fashion, news and government. Prior to Twitter, Kirstine held the role of head of English Language Services at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Marc Bertrand served as President and CEO of MEGA Brands, a worldwide industry leader in construction toys and arts and craft brands. MEGA Brands was recognized worldwide for its organizational innovation complemented by strategic licenses with many iconic entertainment franchises, including Disney, Nickelodeon and Marvel. In 2014, Marc led MEGA to an acquisition by Mattel and currently serves as the president of Phaztoo

Bob Ezrin is a veteran music and entertainment producer who has worked with top global talent including Pink Floyd, Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Howie Mandel, Monty Python, Peter Gabriel, Jay-Z, Rod Stewart, Deep Purple, KISS, and Lou Reed. Bob was co-founder and CEO of 7th Level Inc, a seminal interactive animation and entertainment company, and Enigma Digital, a pioneering internet broadcast and social media company. Bob is a co-founder of the Nimbus School of Recording & Media.

Fred Seibert is the founder and CEO of Frederator Networks, Chief Creative Officer of Wow Unlimited (Frederator's parent company), and a serial media entrepreneur. He was the first creative director of MTV, the last president of Hanna-Barbera Cartoons, and the founder of Next New Networks (acquired by YouTube). Fred's on the board of directors of Sawhorse Media, and was the first investor in Tumblr.

Michael Hirsh co-founded Nelvana in 1971 where he developed and produced many of television's most celebrated animated programs. Some of the shows that he has been involved in include Babar, Tintin, Care Bears, and Magic School Bus. In the process, he pioneered many of the worldwide co-production, marketing and distribution techniques that have become standard industry practice. Michael also co-founded Cookie Jar Entertainment in 2004 where he served as CEO until the business was acquired by DHX Media in 2012 after which Michael served as Executive Chairman of DHX Media. Michael's vision for Wow Unlimited is a full-fledged digital-to-broadcast creator, distributor and platform owner and operator, where the world's best shows are delivered to ecstatic kids and youth wherever they want to watch them.

Craig Graham has previously served as Executive Chairman and CEO of Rainmaker Entertainment. Craig has had a lengthy and successful career as an owner/operator in a wide variety of industries, and has been a board director on many public and private companies, and is a former Chairman of the Special Committee for Entertainment One. A substantial contributor to Rainmaker and now Wow Unlimited Craig continues to provide his support and expertise as a board member.

Michael Hirsh, CEO stated: "We are pleased that Steve Hendry has agreed to join the Board of Wow Unlimited Media and resume his role as Chair of the Audit Committee."

About Wow Unlimited Media Inc. (Formerly, Rainmaker Entertainment Inc.)

Wow Unlimited Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RNK.A) (TSX VENTURE: RNK.B) is the Canadian parent company of Frederator Networks and operates Rainmaker Studios. The Company has offices in Burbank, CA, New York, NY, Vancouver BC, and Toronto ON.

Rainmaker Studios is a multi-faceted animation studio and one of Canada's largest producers of CG animation. Originally established as Mainframe Entertainment, the company produced the first-ever CG animated series, ReBoot, and over the course of its 15+ years of innovative history, Rainmaker Studios has continued to break new ground in animation. In addition to projects Rainmaker has produced with partners and clients including Mattel, The Weinstein Company, Hasbro, Lionsgate and Sony, Rainmaker Studios also develops proprietary projects.

Frederator Networks is Frederator Studios and Frederator Digital. Frederator Studios was founded by Fred Seibert in 1998 as a unique incubator for big animation ideas by producing original cartoons. More than 200 short films have resulted in 16 hit series including Butch Hartman's The Fairly OddParents on Nickelodeon and Pendleton Ward's Adventure Time on Cartoon Network, as well as the upcoming Castlevania for Netflix and Costume Quest for Amazon. Frederator Digital programs online channels including Channel Frederator, Cartoon Hangover, and The Leaderboard, and manages the Channel Frederator Network, the biggest animation and artist entertainment multi-channel network. Cartoon Hangover Select, an SVOD channel on Ellation's new VRV app available in the US, recently launched the third season of Bravest Warriors, also created by Pendleton Ward, as well as Natasha Allegri's Bee and PuppyCat, both from Frederator Studios. Bravest Warriors is being distributed internationally in a partnership with Nelvana.

