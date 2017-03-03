WPC Resources Announces Amendment to Lupin Mines Inc. Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - WPC Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "WPC") (TSX VENTURE:WPQ) is pleased to report an amendment to the Purchase Agreement dated October 31, 2016 with Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay") to acquire Mandalay's 100%-owned subsidiary, Lupin Mines Incorporated. Under the amended terms the transaction will now close on March 31, 2017, or such later date as agreed upon in writing by WPC and Mandalay. All other terms of the Purchase Agreement remain the same.

For additional information regarding the Purchase Agreement and Lupin Mines Incorporated please see the WPC's news release dated November 1, 2016 and the Company website www.wpcresources.ca.

PDAC 2017

The Company will be attending the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada International Convention, Trade Show & Investors Exchange from Sunday March 5 to Wednesday March 8, 2017 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Please visit us at booth #2949 of the Investors Exchange for information on our 2017 plans and a chance to meet our team.

About WPC Resources Inc.

WPC is a Vancouver, Canada, based gold exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development. The Company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Lupin Gold Mine and the advanced Ulu Gold Project from Mandalay Resources Corporation. In addition, the Company has entered into an agreement to acquire Inukshuk Exploration Inc., the owner of a 100% interest in the 8,000 ha Hood River property located contiguous to the Ulu Gold Project. The Company is listed on the TSX-V with the trading symbol: WPQ.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking information. All information included herein, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.