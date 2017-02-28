WPCS Announces $1.1 Million New Contract Signings in January

SUISUN, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - WPCS International Incorporated ( NASDAQ : WPCS), a full-service low-voltage solutions provider in the business of developing, installing and servicing integrated structured cabling, audio-visual and security systems, today announced $1.1 million new contract signings in January 2017.

Sebastian Giordano, Chief Executive Officer of WPCS, commented, "Our current backlog remains steady at approximately $17.1 million, the Company's highest levels since July 31, 2014 and which demonstrates strong potential future revenue as we head into the latter part of fiscal 2017. The predominant sources of January's new contract signings, included:

$700,000 for an audio-visual contract with an educational institution; and,

$100,000 for a structured cabling project with an existing biotech customer.

Moreover, our new security products division generated approximately $75,000 in sales in January, its highest monthly total since it was launched earlier this fiscal year."

ABOUT WPCS INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED

WPCS is a full-service, low-voltage solutions provider, installing and servicing integrated structured cabling, audio-visual and security systems for public services, healthcare, energy and corporate enterprise markets in the United States. The Company delivers end-to-end solutions, superior project management and best-in-class products and technology. For more information about WPCS, please visit www.wpcs.com.

