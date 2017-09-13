WPCS Announces Financial Results for Fiscal 2018 First Quarter

Suisun City Operations Continue Profitability

SUISUN, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - WPCS International Incorporated ( NASDAQ : WPCS), a full-service low-voltage solutions provider in the business of developing, installing, and servicing integrated structured cabling, audio-visual, and security systems today announced that on September 12, 2017, it filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, for the three months ended July 31, 2017.

Sebastian Giordano, CEO of WPCS, commented, "We are pleased to report that for the three months ended July 31, 2017 our Suisun City Operations generated net income of $184,000."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2017

Revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2017 increased $107,000, or 3.1%, to $3,523,000, as compared to $3,416,000 for same prior year period due to an approximately $380,000 increase in revenue in Suisun City Operations offset by an approximately $273,000 decrease in revenue from our Texas Operations. We do not anticipate any further revenues from the Texas Operations since it was closed in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

The Company had a net loss from operations of $440,000 for the three months ended July 31, 2017 due primarily to an operating loss of $446,000 as well as interest expense of $2,000, which were partially offset by income of $8,000 from a legal settlement. This compared to net income from operations of $557,000 for the same prior year period, which was primarily due to the receipt of proceeds from a one-time legal settlement of $1,150,000.

ABOUT WPCS INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED

WPCS is a full-service, low-voltage solutions provider, installing and servicing integrated structured cabling, audio-visual and security systems for public services, healthcare, energy and corporate enterprise markets in the United States. The Company delivers end-to-end solutions, superior project management and best-in-class products and technology. For more information about WPCS, please visit www.wpcs.com.

On September 6, 2017, WPCS announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with DropCar, Inc. ("DropCar") a privately-held company that provides app-based automotive logistics and concierge services for both consumers and the automotive industry. Please see WPCS's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 6, 2017 for more information on the proposed merger.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's future growth opportunities and strategic plan. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, other future conditions and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2017. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

WPCS INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) July 31, April 30, 2017 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,880,549 $ 1,659,318 Restricted cash 500,100 500,026 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $247,000 at July 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017, respectively 4,002,248 4,199,674 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 334,956 410,826 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,899 41,135 Total current assets 6,768,752 6,810,979 Property and equipment, net 296,675 322,643 Other assets 11,484 11,484 Total assets $ 7,076,911 $ 7,145,106 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of loans payable $ 52,271 $ 52,946 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,369,097 1,790,256 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 2,911,882 2,105,797 Total current liabilities 4,333,250 3,948,999 Loans payable, net of current portion 112,191 124,559 Total liabilities 4,445,441 4,073,558 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized at July 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017, respectively Convertible Series H, 8,500 shares designated- 8 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017, respectively; liquidation preference of $1,000 1,242 1,242 Convertible Series H-1, 9,488 shares designated - 4,289 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017, respectively; liquidation preference of $712,000 437,530 437,530 Convertible Series H-2, 3,500 shares designated - 3,305 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017, respectively; liquidation preference of $400,000 230,721 230,721 Convertible Series H-3, 9,500 shares designated - 7,017 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017, respectively; liquidation preference of $968,000 475,185 475,185 Common stock - $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 3,352,159 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017, respectively 335 335 Additional paid-in capital 89,003,669 89,003,669 Accumulated deficit (87,517,212 ) (87,077,134 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,631,470 3,071,548 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,076,911 $ 7,145,106

WPCS INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) For the three months ended July 31, 2017 2016 Revenue $ 3,523,347 $ 3,416,453 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 2,754,550 2,635,508 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,184,501 1,352,986 Depreciation and amortization 30,073 20,666 3,969,124 4,009,160 Operating loss (445,777 ) (592,707 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (2,051 ) (1,981 ) Income from arbitration settlements 7,750 1,150,000 Other income - 4,487 (Loss) income from operations before income tax provision (440,078 ) 559,799 Income tax provision - 2,618 (Loss) income from operations (440,078 ) 557,181 Net (loss) income $ (440,078 ) $ 557,181 Basic (loss) income per common share $ (0.13 ) $ 0.21 Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (0.13 ) $ 0.14 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,352,159 2,701,404 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,352,159 3,937,628

WPCS INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) For the three months ended July 31, 2017 2016 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (440,078 ) $ 557,181 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,073 20,666 Shares based compensation - 22,501 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 197,426 (1,441,964 ) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 75,870 (79,975 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,764 ) (57,721 ) Other assets - (3,778 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (421,159 ) 204,952 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 806,085 543,006 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 238,453 (235,132 ) Investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (4,105 ) (30,803 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,105 ) (30,803 ) Financing activities: Repayment under loan payable obligations (13,043 ) (29,762 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,043 ) (29,762 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 221,305 (295,697 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of the year 2,159,344 2,235,597 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of the year $ 2,380,649 $ 1,939,900

WPCS INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (UNAUDITED) For the three months ended July 31, 2017 2016 Schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Automobile financing $ - $ 50,622

