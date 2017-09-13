WPCS Announces Financial Results for Fiscal 2018 First Quarter

SUISUN, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - WPCS International Incorporated (NASDAQ: WPCS), a full-service low-voltage solutions provider in the business of developing, installing, and servicing integrated structured cabling, audio-visual, and security systems today announced that on September 12, 2017, it filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, for the three months ended July 31, 2017.
Sebastian Giordano, CEO of WPCS, commented, "We are pleased to report that for the three months ended July 31, 2017 our Suisun City Operations generated net income of $184,000."
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2017
Revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2017 increased $107,000, or 3.1%, to $3,523,000, as compared to $3,416,000 for same prior year period due to an approximately $380,000 increase in revenue in Suisun City Operations offset by an approximately $273,000 decrease in revenue from our Texas Operations. We do not anticipate any further revenues from the Texas Operations since it was closed in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.
The Company had a net loss from operations of $440,000 for the three months ended July 31, 2017 due primarily to an operating loss of $446,000 as well as interest expense of $2,000, which were partially offset by income of $8,000 from a legal settlement. This compared to net income from operations of $557,000 for the same prior year period, which was primarily due to the receipt of proceeds from a one-time legal settlement of $1,150,000.
ABOUT WPCS INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED
WPCS is a full-service, low-voltage solutions provider, installing and servicing integrated structured cabling, audio-visual and security systems for public services, healthcare, energy and corporate enterprise markets in the United States. The Company delivers end-to-end solutions, superior project management and best-in-class products and technology. For more information about WPCS, please visit www.wpcs.com.
On September 6, 2017, WPCS announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with DropCar, Inc. ("DropCar") a privately-held company that provides app-based automotive logistics and concierge services for both consumers and the automotive industry. Please see WPCS's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 6, 2017 for more information on the proposed merger.
|
|WPCS INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|July 31,
|
|
|April 30,
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2017
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,880,549
|
|
|$
|1,659,318
|
|
|Restricted cash
|
|500,100
|
|
|
|500,026
|
|
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $247,000 at July 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017, respectively
|
|4,002,248
|
|
|
|4,199,674
|
|
|Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
|
|334,956
|
|
|
|410,826
|
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|50,899
|
|
|
|41,135
|
|
|
|Total current assets
|
|6,768,752
|
|
|
|6,810,979
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|296,675
|
|
|
|322,643
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|11,484
|
|
|
|11,484
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
|7,076,911
|
|
|$
|7,145,106
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current portion of loans payable
|$
|52,271
|
|
|$
|52,946
|
|
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|1,369,097
|
|
|
|1,790,256
|
|
|Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
|
|2,911,882
|
|
|
|2,105,797
|
|
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|4,333,250
|
|
|
|3,948,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans payable, net of current portion
|
|112,191
|
|
|
|124,559
|
|Total liabilities
|
|4,445,441
|
|
|
|4,073,558
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized at July 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Convertible Series H, 8,500 shares designated- 8 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017, respectively; liquidation preference of $1,000
|
|1,242
|
|
|
|1,242
|
|
|
|Convertible Series H-1, 9,488 shares designated - 4,289 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017, respectively; liquidation preference of $712,000
|
|437,530
|
|
|
|437,530
|
|
|
|Convertible Series H-2, 3,500 shares designated - 3,305 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017, respectively; liquidation preference of $400,000
|
|230,721
|
|
|
|230,721
|
|
|
|Convertible Series H-3, 9,500 shares designated - 7,017 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017, respectively; liquidation preference of $968,000
|
|475,185
|
|
|
|475,185
|
|
|Common stock - $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 3,352,159 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017, respectively
|
|335
|
|
|
|335
|
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|89,003,669
|
|
|
|89,003,669
|
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|(87,517,212
|)
|
|
|(87,077,134
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|2,631,470
|
|
|
|3,071,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|7,076,911
|
|
|$
|7,145,106
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
|
|WPCS INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|For the three months ended
|
|
|July 31,
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|$
|3,523,347
|
|
|$
|3,416,453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of revenue
|
|2,754,550
|
|
|
|2,635,508
|
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|1,184,501
|
|
|
|1,352,986
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|30,073
|
|
|
|20,666
|
|
|
|3,969,124
|
|
|
|4,009,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating loss
|
|(445,777
|)
|
|
|(592,707
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest expense
|
|(2,051
|)
|
|
|(1,981
|)
|
|Income from arbitration settlements
|
|7,750
|
|
|
|1,150,000
|
|
|Other income
|
|-
|
|
|
|4,487
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Loss) income from operations before income tax provision
|
|(440,078
|)
|
|
|559,799
|
|Income tax provision
|
|-
|
|
|
|2,618
|
|(Loss) income from operations
|
|(440,078
|)
|
|
|557,181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(440,078
|)
|
|$
|557,181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic (loss) income per common share
|$
|(0.13
|)
|
|$
|0.21
|
|Diluted (loss) income per common share
|$
|(0.13
|)
|
|$
|0.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|3,352,159
|
|
|
|2,701,404
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|3,352,159
|
|
|
|3,937,628
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
|
|WPCS INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|For the three months ended
|
|
|
|July 31,
|
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net (loss) income
|
|$
|(440,078
|)
|
|$
|557,181
|
|Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|30,073
|
|
|
|20,666
|
|
|Shares based compensation
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|22,501
|
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|
|
|197,426
|
|
|
|(1,441,964
|)
|
|
|Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
|
|
|75,870
|
|
|
|(79,975
|)
|
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|(9,764
|)
|
|
|(57,721
|)
|
|
|Other assets
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(3,778
|)
|
|
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|(421,159
|)
|
|
|204,952
|
|
|
|Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
|
|
|806,085
|
|
|
|543,006
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|238,453
|
|
|
|(235,132
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|
|
|(4,105
|)
|
|
|(30,803
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|(4,105
|)
|
|
|(30,803
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Repayment under loan payable obligations
|
|
|(13,043
|)
|
|
|(29,762
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|(13,043
|)
|
|
|(29,762
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|221,305
|
|
|
|(295,697
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of the year
|
|
|2,159,344
|
|
|
|2,235,597
|
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of the year
|
|$
|2,380,649
|
|
|$
|1,939,900
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements
|
|
|WPCS INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)
|(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|For the three months ended
|
|July 31,
|
|2017
|
|2016
|Schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|Automobile financing
|$
|-
|
|$
|50,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.