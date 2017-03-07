WPCS Awarded "As-Needed" $2 Million Contract With City of San Francisco

SUISUN, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - WPCS International Incorporated ( NASDAQ : WPCS), a full-service low-voltage solutions provider in the business of developing, installing and servicing integrated structured cabling, audio-visual and security systems, today announced that it was awarded an "as-needed" Facilities Maintenance Low Voltage Service Contract for the Department of Public Health, City of San Francisco for the term of two (2) years in the amount of $2 million.

Sebastian Giordano, Chief Executive Officer of WPCS, explained, "While this is not an actual booking today, the City of San Francisco can issue future work orders against this $2 million contract, which at such time(s) would become a booking. As such, there could be any number of small work orders, or larger ones, depending on the size of the project(s) over the next two years. Our Suisun team deserves tremendous credit for securing this opportunity for the Company. Moreover, in addition to this future opportunity, we added approximately $900,000 of contracts in February."

ABOUT WPCS INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED

WPCS is a full-service, low-voltage solutions provider, installing and servicing integrated structured cabling, audio-visual and security systems for public services, healthcare, energy and corporate enterprise markets in the United States. The Company delivers end-to-end solutions, superior project management and best-in-class products and technology. For more information about WPCS, please visit www.wpcs.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's future growth opportunities and strategic plan. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.