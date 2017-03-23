WPFH Launches T-MAC Slots Game Online

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : WPFH), a leading developer and operator of online and event-based social gaming platforms and brands, announces today it has launched NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady's Slot Machine game "T-Mac Slots" on Mega Fame Casino & Slots interactive gaming platform. Mega Fame Casino is the first of many gaming platforms on which T-Mac Slots will be available.

T-Mac Slots marks the first Celebrity Slot Machine game release from the joint venture between WPFH and Native Games America, LLC, the parent company of Mega Fame Casino, a casino game developer. Revenues after expenses from T-Mac Slots are shared equally by WPFH and Native Games with the first revenues expected in April, 2017.

To play T-Mac Slots, download the "Mega Play Casino" free app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store, open the app and look for "T-Mac Slots" on the opening page. Once downloaded, take the game anywhere.

About World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc.

World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and operator of online and event based social gaming platforms and brands. The company does not offer any games or gaming opportunities for cash in the United States and is not licensed as a gaming operator in the United States or any other jurisdiction. To learn more about World Poker Fund Holdings (WPFH) and its upcoming events, please visit www.worldpokerfund.com.

