WPT Industrial REIT Announces Key Lease Renewal

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: WIR.U) ( OTCQX : WPTIF) announced today that it has renewed a key lease set to expire in May 2017.

3051 Creekside Parkway Property

The REIT renewed a 737,471 square foot lease with Zulily, LLC, a division of Liberty Interactive Corporation ( NASDAQ : QVCA) and currently the REIT's fifth largest tenant by gross leasable area, at the REIT's distribution property located at 3051 Creekside Parkway, Obetz (Columbus), Ohio. The original lease, set to expire on May 31, 2017, was renewed for a period of 60 months, expiring May 31, 2022. The lease extension includes a 12.4% base rent increase with 2.0% annual increases thereafter.

Built in 2006, the 737,471 square foot single-tenant modern distribution facility features 32- to 34-foot clear ceiling height, ample dock doors, an ESFR sprinkler system, T-8 lighting and ample trailer and auto parking.

"With the renewal of Zulily, we have now renewed 83% of the 3.2 million square feet of leased space expiring in 2017 and we look forward to continuing our track record of strong internal growth through competitive lease renewals," noted Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer of the REIT.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate an institutional-quality portfolio of primarily industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate. WPT Industrial, LP (the REIT's operating subsidiary) indirectly owns a portfolio of properties consisting of approximately 15.6 million square feet of gross leasable area comprised of 47 industrial properties and two office properties located in twelve states within the United States. The REIT pays monthly cash distributions, currently at $0.0633 per Unit, or approximately $0.76 per Unit on an annualized basis, in US funds.

