WPT Industrial REIT Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX:WIR.U)(OTCQX:WPTIF) today announced that Dennis Heieie, Chief Financial Officer, intends to retire at the end of June 2017. Mr. Heieie has been the Chief Financial Officer of the REIT since its initial public offering in 2013, and has played a significant role in the growth and development of the REIT.

With Mr. Heieie's retirement, the REIT is pleased to announce that Judd Gilats has been hired to succeed Mr. Heieie as Chief Financial Officer of the REIT and the REIT's external asset and property manager, WPT Capital Advisors, LLC ("WPT Capital"), effective as of the date of Mr. Heieie's retirement. Mr. Heieie will remain with WPT Capital in an advisory capacity through the end of 2017 to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr. Gilats was previously Chief Financial Officer for U.S. Assets and Dislocated Industries at Castlelake, L.P., a global investment firm based in Minneapolis, MN. Before Castlelake, Mr. Gilats held various corporate finance and capital markets roles with Ares Management, Wrightwood Capital, Chiron Corporation and Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he earned his CPA designation. Mr. Gilats received his BBA in accounting from the University of Wisconsin - Madison and his MBA from the Hass School of Business at the University of California - Berkeley.

Scott Frederiksen, the REIT's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I would like to thank Dennis for his years of dedicated service and leadership. He made significant contributions to the REIT's success during his time as CFO and we wish Dennis and his family well in his retirement." Mr. Frederiksen went on to say, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring on a finance executive of Judd's caliber to succeed Dennis. Judd brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and we look forward to his leadership and contributions as we continue building long-term value for our Unitholders."

