WPT Industrial REIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 2017 Results & Conference Call and 2016 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: WIR.U) ( OTCQX : WPTIF) will issue its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 10, 2017. A conference call hosted by the REIT's management team will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

The telephone numbers to participate in the conference call are:

Canada Toll Free: (855) 669-9657

U.S. Toll Free: (888) 249-8268

International: (412) 902-4153

The conference call will also be webcast over the REIT's web site at www.wptreit.com. Please click on "Investors" and follow the link. Participants are requested to dial-in or access the webcast at least ten minutes before the start time.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are Canada Toll Free (855) 669-9658, U.S. Toll Free (877) 344-7529 and International (412) 317-0088. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 10104333#. A recording of the call will also be archived on the REIT's web site at www.wptreit.com.

Annual Unitholders' Meeting

The REIT will hold its Annual Meeting of the REIT's Unitholders on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time, at 199 Bay Street, Suite 4000, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1A9.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate an institutional-quality portfolio of primarily industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate. WPT Industrial, LP (the REIT's operating subsidiary) indirectly owns a portfolio of properties consisting of approximately 15.6 million square feet of gross leasable area, comprised of 47 industrial properties and two office properties located in 12 states in the United States. WPT Capital Advisors, LLC is the external asset manager and property manager of the REIT.