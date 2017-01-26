WRAPmail, Inc. (WRAP) Acquires HealthMax Group, enters Multi-Billion Dollar Cannabis Industry

HICKSVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - WRAPmail, Inc. ( OTC PINK : WRAP) (http://www.wrapmail.com) announced today they have acquired 100% of HealthMax Group (www.HealthMaxgroup.com), thereby entering the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry.

HealthMax Group (HealthMax) is at the forefront of the hemp market, offering Cannabidiol (CBD) in its near purest form and infusing consumer products with their proprietary nano-technology. HealthMax's solution was designed to increase product efficacy significantly over just CBD alone. Offering advanced products that are lab tested to be 99% pure and consistently rated among consumers as their favorite, HealthMax looks to continue expanding into all areas of the industry. HealthMax is currently selling classic and nano-technology infused CBD products, has actively expanded its sales and distribution channels, and is positioned to take advantage of the incredible growth within the industry.

The company will begin the process to formalize a name and symbol change consistent with the new company profile and WRAPmail and Prosperity Systems will operate as wholly owned subsidiaries.

Mr. Marco Alfonsi, CEO of WRAPmail, stated, "After getting to know David and the HealthMax team over the past month, we concluded this acquisition was a great opportunity for HealthMax to enter the public markets, and an incredible value proposition for our shareholders. Utilizing our collective resources, it's with great enthusiasm we enter into this transaction."

HealthMax Group President and COO David Posel stated, "I am very proud of the progress we've made in the hemp industry over this short time span, as well as our advancements in nano-technology delivery of our imported all-natural hemp. HALO CBD is medicinal grade CBD, which is clear and does not have the harsh hemp taste, black color, residual solvents or toxic fillers like many competing products. Some analysts are projecting a 2-billion-dollar market for the hemp industry, and I think we are poised to be a leading competitor in this market with the addition of our multi-spectrum and nano-technology infused formulations. With our new expansion into large-scale production and by engaging the larger food and beverage industry with multiple first-to-market products, HealthMax endeavors to disrupt the market and set the bar for higher quality standards across the board. What we do here is important for the health outcomes of people here in America and across the globe, and I am very proud of our team."

About HealthMax Group

HealthMax is located in Seattle, Washington and focuses on emerging nano-technologies and first-to-market development activities on branded OTC and Medicinal Grade products containing the purest hemp derived Cannabidiol (CBD) isolate known to the company as the active medicinal ingredient, the sale of bulk CBD isolate and the marketing and sales of end consumer products. HealthMax pure CBD isolate is refined in a cGMP certified facility in Italy, which is the world's largest supplier of Organically grown certified industrial hemp, and is fully standardized 99% CBD by mass with nominal trace of THC or other contaminants.

What is Important to Note: All HealthMax products are contamination-free and able to be double-blinded in all forms of clinical research, while many competitors offer CBD shatters, waxes, pastes, CBD-oils and Rick Simpson type products which cannot pass the same simple, yet critical blind testing requirements. This fact is the cornerstone that makes HealthMax products a premier choice for definitive Cannabidiol research, and why it can be used for multiple clinical and medicinal applications. Additional information is available by visiting the HealthMax website.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

HealthMax Group, Inc. believes it is in compliance with the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA) and not subject to the Farm Bill of 2014. Health Max does import, manufacture and sell hemp-based products and distributes federally legal hemp-based products for distribution and consumption in all 50 States and most countries.

About WRAPmail, Inc.

WRAPmail, Inc., a public company trading under the symbol WRAP, is comprised of two complimentary business offerings. WRAPmail is a patented interactive email stationery for regular (one-on-one) business and personal emails. The WRAPmail solution combines its proprietary patented technology with custom marketing content and provides a next generation marketing e-mail platform for organizations and individuals. The Company provides a "rich" e-mail letterhead solution to organizations and individuals allowing e-mail correspondence to be written on letterhead as opposed to a blank sheet of paper, which is today's current practice. Basically, a "rich" e-mail message is one that includes one or more of the following multi-media features -- graphics, pictures, text, audio, video, animation and links. WRAPmail has developed a platform of rich e-mail software features based on industry standards packaged as an integrated, turnkey server-centric product that resides in the cloud. Secondly, WRAPmail, Inc. offers Prosperity Bullseye.

Forward looking statements and risks and uncertainties

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein, including the development of our joint venture software and potential revenue derived therefrom should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price. For more complete information regarding our business and financial condition, you may access our filings at otcmarkets.com.

