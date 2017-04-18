WSP Announces Details for Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Release of 2017 First Quarter Results

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") will host its annual meeting of shareholders and release its 2017 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The annual meeting of shareholders will be held at the Crystal Hotel, 1100 de la Montagne Street, in Montreal at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time). During the meeting, WSP will discuss its 2016 performance and its 2017 strategy and will also unveil its new brand. For those who are unable to attend in person, the Corporation will webcast the meeting live on its website at www.wsp-pb.com in the Investors section.

Information related to the annual meeting can be found at www.wsp-pb.com in the Investors Section.

FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

The Corporation will also announce its 2017 first quarter results on May 10, 2017. A conference call will be held on the same day at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-647-788-4922 or 1-877-223-4471 (toll-free).

A presentation of the 2017 first quarter highlights and results will be available on the same day at www.wsp-pb.com in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will be available until May 19, 2017. The telephone numbers to access the replay of the call are 1-416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367 (toll-free), access code 88011086. The replay of the conference call will also be available in the Investors section of the WSP website under Presentations & Events, in the days following the event.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP provides technical expertise and strategic advice to clients in the Property & Buildings, Transportation & Infrastructure, Environment, Industry, Resources (including Mining and Oil & Gas) and Power & Energy sector. We also offer highly specialized services in project delivery and strategic consulting. Our experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. With approximately 36,000 talented people in 500 offices across 40 countries, we are uniquely positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever our clients need us. www.wsp-pb.com.